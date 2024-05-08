The Vasco da Gama Bridge, built more than 25 years ago, is an iconic landmark in Lisbon's landscape which, with the support of the EIB, has changed the lives of thousands of people and revolutionised local mobility
In March 1998, Portugal inaugurated an iconic landmark, the Vasco da Gama Bridge, named in honour of the renowned navigator who first charted the sea route to India. This monumental project celebrates Portugal's rich history and represents a significant achievement in modern engineering. It has radically changed the local landscape and the way we live and move around the region.
The bridge has had a significant impact on the development of the Montijo and Alcochete municipalities, especially in terms of tourism and commerce. It has transformed the surrounding region and improved connectivity between the various regions of Portugal. This bridge has changed the lives of thousands of people on both sides of the Tagus with more than 62 000 vehicles crossing the river every day.
This project received a significant contribution from the European Union Cohesion Fund and a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). This reflects the European Union's commitment to supporting projects that strengthen infrastructure and cohesion between member states.
“The €299 million of EIB financing helped mobilise other funding sources and ensured that the project would be completed on time and within budget,” says Nuno Ascenso Pires, Head of EIB Operations in Portugal. “The impact of this support was not limited to the construction of the bridge, but also had long-term effects on economic development and the improvement of transport infrastructure in Portugal.”
Breathing life into an ambitious project
Built over the Tagus River, the bridge took 37 months to complete, between February 1995 and March 1998.
During construction, the engineers designed the bridge to be extremely robust, capable of withstanding gusts of wind of up to 250 km/h and an earthquake 4.5 times stronger than the 1755 Lisbon earthquake.
When construction began, deep piles were driven into the river bed to support the bridge's pillars. For the main towers, the foundations were designed to withstand the impact of a 30 000 tonne ship.
The bridge's structure stands out for its impressive design, which includes a deck suspended by cables secured to the main towers, which are 150 metres high.
With its deck sitting up to 47 metres above the water, the bridge allows medium-sized ships to pass underneath, facilitating both maritime and road traffic. This deck, which is 17.2 km long, includes viaducts and access roads.
Around 3 300 workers were involved in the project and 100 000 tonnes of steel were used in its construction.
The Vasco da Gama Bridge is still the longest bridge in Europe. “Building a bridge of this magnitude was no easy task. We faced huge technical challenges, such as ensuring structural stability and coordinating complex logistics over such a vast area,” notes António Rosa, Managing Director of Lusoponte, the company responsible for managing this enormous piece of infrastructure, who played a vital role in turning this ambitious project into reality.
Protecting the local environment
Since the bridge crosses the Tagus Estuary Natural Reserve, an extensive environmental programme had to be implemented to minimise the impact on local biodiversity, especially on the aquatic birds that use the estuary as a feeding and nesting area.
“One of the greatest challenges was minimising the environmental impact on the Tagus Estuary, a critical area for local biodiversity. We have adopted various measures to protect the flora and fauna, a commitment we are very proud of”.
The project faced significant technical and environmental challenges. The need to minimise the environmental impact led to the adoption of construction techniques that would preserve the Tagus estuary wetlands beneath the bridge. In addition, the bridge's lighting was designed to reduce light pollution, to protect the Tagus River's ecosystem.
A bridge to the future
Since its inauguration, the Vasco da Gama Bridge has become a vital artery for daily traffic, with more than 62 000 vehicles crossing the river every day.
The Montijo and Alcochete municipalities have also experienced demographic growth and economic development, because of their direct access to Lisbon.
At the same time, the bridge has also promoted the growth of public transport in the region and investment in businesses and companies, helping to boost the local economy. Many of the new residents work in skilled jobs in Lisbon, which has raised the region's per capita income.
The Vasco da Gama Bridge is more than an imposing structure — it is a bridge to the future, uniting people, economies and cultures. It symbolises the positive impact that cooperation and large-scale investment can have on all our lives.
Over the years, the Vasco da Gama Bridge has won various engineering awards, in recognition of its exceptional design and transformative impact on the region. It has not only improved connectivity and economic development, but also stands as a testament to the human capacity to overcome great technical and environmental challenges.