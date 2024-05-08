In March 1998, Portugal inaugurated an iconic landmark, the Vasco da Gama Bridge, named in honour of the renowned navigator who first charted the sea route to India. This monumental project celebrates Portugal's rich history and represents a significant achievement in modern engineering. It has radically changed the local landscape and the way we live and move around the region.

The bridge has had a significant impact on the development of the Montijo and Alcochete municipalities, especially in terms of tourism and commerce. It has transformed the surrounding region and improved connectivity between the various regions of Portugal. This bridge has changed the lives of thousands of people on both sides of the Tagus with more than 62 000 vehicles crossing the river every day.

This project received a significant contribution from the European Union Cohesion Fund and a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). This reflects the European Union's commitment to supporting projects that strengthen infrastructure and cohesion between member states.

“The €299 million of EIB financing helped mobilise other funding sources and ensured that the project would be completed on time and within budget,” says Nuno Ascenso Pires, Head of EIB Operations in Portugal. “The impact of this support was not limited to the construction of the bridge, but also had long-term effects on economic development and the improvement of transport infrastructure in Portugal.”

Breathing life into an ambitious project

Built over the Tagus River, the bridge took 37 months to complete, between February 1995 and March 1998.

During construction, the engineers designed the bridge to be extremely robust, capable of withstanding gusts of wind of up to 250 km/h and an earthquake 4.5 times stronger than the 1755 Lisbon earthquake.