Estonia and the EIB

We have helped transform the city of Tallinn with sustainable urban projects and modernised Tartu’s school infrastructure. Our loan to the Republic of Estonia has supported green and digital investments.
We have also backed small businesses through local banks, driven innovation in local enterprises, and supported Starship Technologies in advancing their automated delivery services.
1993
€ 4.27 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Estonia by priority
EIB activity in Estonia by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Estonia
Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia
The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.
Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?
Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
From pollution to solution
Estonia start-up UP Catalyst is using carbon capture tech to turn CO2 into graphite and carbon nanotubes, critical raw materials for the energy transition.
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
Technology without an expiry date
Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
Get EIB support in Estonia
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Estonia
