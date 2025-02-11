Germany and the EIB

We financed infrastructure and innovative technologies for the energy transition, including TEAG’s power grid modernisation and Sunfire’s efficient electrolysers. We also secured financing for new wind farms through our wind package with Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, and launched Europe’s first solar ABS financing with Enpal.

Recently, we supported the cleanup of the Emscher River and helped BioNTech develop its highly effective COVID-19 vaccine at the start of the pandemic.