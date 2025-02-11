Germany and the EIB

We financed infrastructure and innovative technologies for the energy transition, including TEAG’s power grid modernisation and Sunfire’s efficient electrolysers. We also secured financing for new wind farms through our wind package with Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, and launched Europe’s first solar ABS financing with Enpal.
Recently, we supported the cleanup of the Emscher River and helped BioNTech develop its highly effective COVID-19 vaccine at the start of the pandemic.
At a glance
1960
€ 186.36 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Germany by priority
EIB activity in Germany by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Germany
-
Where climate change and your energy bills meet
Energy efficiency is important for beating climate change and it's the focus of major AI innovations. But the bottom line is that it cuts your energy bills, too
-
How innovation is improving construction
Pioneering firms in Europe are investing in digitalisation and innovation in construction to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing
-
Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?
Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.
-
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Say cheese, but without the cow
A German food biotech company uses fermentation to develop an innovative, sustainable alternative to dairy and plant-based cheese
-
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
-
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
-
Reverse combustion
German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change
Get EIB support in Germany
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Germany
Contact us
Local authority or large corporate
Contact us directly at our local office
Media
Contact our press officer
Press Secretariat:
Tel. +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
General enquiries
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions