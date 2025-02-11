Finland and the EIB

We financed Swappie, Europe’s largest iPhone refurbisher, and partnered with Keliber Oy to help the EU meet the growing demand for lithium in the electrification of transport. We extended credit to the forestry company Stora Enso to support the production of greener packaging for food and personal care products.

Additionally, we collaborated with Finnvera to boost mid-cap companies and financed infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to healthcare facilities in the greater Helsinki region.