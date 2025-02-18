We collaborate with the government and partners to advance Luxembourg’s economic and climate priorities. Our financing has supported satellite programmes, new schools, local businesses, energy transition, and sustainable transport.
We have pioneered green bonds, contributed to restoring the Alzette river and mobilised investments for the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and long-term development.
At a glance
1959
€ 3.26 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Luxembourg by priority
EIB activity in Luxembourg by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Luxembourg
Luxembourg and the EIB
We have worked in Luxembourg since 1959, helping complete many major infrastructure projects. We invested in thousands of companies and projects, from start-ups to SES’s new satellites programme.
EU delivers: Luxembourg goes wild
To limit flooding, Luxembourg’s rewilding the Alzette and Petrusse with backing from the EU’s financing arm in the city and in Steinsel
Out of this world connectivity
Three new satellites from a Luxembourg company will bring better broadband and streaming services to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East
Get EIB support in Luxembourg
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Luxembourg
