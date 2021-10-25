Part of the series :
The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) is a joint initiative between Luxembourg and the European Investment Bank to mobilise and support investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation. Addressing climate change requires innovative, high-impact finance solutions. The LCFP aims to increase the impact of climate financing by mobilising private sector investment, thereby acting as a catalyst for additional financing.
LCFP operations are financed by Luxembourg, to date the trust fund's sole contributor. The Platform has invested in several funds, which is expected to leverage up to €18.2 billion in project investment. These investments contribute to the achievement of a significant number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 13 (climate action impact).
