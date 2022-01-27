Description

EIB Global supports people and companies in all corners of the world. Set up at the beginning of 2022, this new branch of the European Investment Bank is dedicated to development finance, climate action, innovative investments, sustainable living and new ways of helping people in locations where life is the hardest. EIB Global increases the impact of development finance and will mobilise billions each year from private investors. It brings the Bank closer to people, companies and institutions. This branch proves that development lending and financial partnerships accelerate growth, make rural areas more prosperous, make cities more innovative, and strengthen economies for a better future.