  • Publication information

    11 Mar 2021

    8 Pages (PDF/EN)

    • Related tags

    • climate
    • climate finance
    • Climate and environment

This is an outdated publication. Click here for the updated version.

Part of the series :

Description

The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) was created by the Luxembourg Government and the European Investment Bank to take the risk out of investing in climate action projects in EU partner regions around the world. In this publication, you can find out how the LCFP works, where it is already active and improving lives, and how other investors can get involved.