Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Denmark and the EIB

We have worked in Denmark since 1973, financing key transport and digital infrastructure, renewable energy and innovation.

In addition to supporting the iconic Øresund Bridge, EIB Group financing has played a key role in advancing innovative technologies and driving Denmark’s green transition.

Our funding supported new trains for the Danish State Railways, green hydrogen production with Everfuel in Fredericia, lending to smaller businesses through Sydbank, and the development of sustainable and delicious meat alternatives with MATR.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Denmark.

1973

START OF OPERATIONS

336

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

25.66 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

5

LOCAL PARTNERS

Last year’s EIB Group activity in Denmark by priority

(In € million, last updated at previous year end)

EIB activity in Denmark by sector since start of operations

EIB stories in Denmark

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Denmark and beyond.
  • 16 June 2025

    Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?

    Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.

    Urban development Social sustainability Affordable and sustainable housing Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 8 May 2025

    The things we take for granted in Europe

    We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 8 March 2025

    Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

    Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.

    Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure
  • 7 March 2025

    Security in every sector

    Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Security and defence Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 5 December 2024

    President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals

    Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------

    Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 28 November 2024

    Mycellium mince

    Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Food industry Venture debt Denmark European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 19 November 2024

    Reinventing Esbjerg

    The Port of Esbjerg on Denmark's west coast is expanding to serve military vessels and strengthen its position as a leading hub for North Sea offshore wind farms.

    Offshore wind Denmark European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 15 October 2024

    ‘We need more wind power’

    One of the cheapest, most reliable energy sources, wind could power a big part of our energy needs. Here are innovations that will make it even more effective.

    Wind energy Climate Renewable energy Climate action Italy Denmark Portugal Poland France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy

Get EIB support in Denmark

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Small projects

For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

For large projects 
(exceeding 25m)

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

The EIB economic survey of investments in Denmark

The EIB, with the help of dozens of academics, practitioners and policymakers, surveyed 12,500 firms and 500 big cities across Europe to find out what is driving or holding back investment.

Discover the latest results  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us directly at our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press Secretariat:
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos