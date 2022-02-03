Isabel Alvarez-Martos and Deby Fapyane were friends and fellow researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark who spent a lot of time together, including doing grocery shopping.

Both scientists, they tended to pay more attention to ingredients than most customers did.

Isabel, from Spain, and Deby, from Indonesia, were struck on the quantity of plastic they encountered in everything. This includes toothpaste, which often contains polyethylene, the same material used to make plastic bags.

“Every time you wash your teeth you’re releasing microplastics into the marine environment,” Isabel says. “Seeing how much plastic we use, and that being even more pronounced when you’re buying organic products, we saw a bit of irony behind that. We want to be more sustainable, more natural, and yet we end up using more plastics. So that was the trigger that helped us come up with this idea.”

The idea was to develop a biocellulose material to replace plastics that would be biodegradable and that wouldn’t mean cutting down trees or directly harming the environment.

Deby, a specialist in nanoscience with a background in pharmaceuticals, and Isabel, a chemist, turned their apartments into makeshift laboratories.

“Literally we started in our living rooms,” Isabel says. “Back in the days, we would have a lot of containers and equipment right there.”

They developed a system in which special bacteria would create a kind of cellulose that could replace plastic in things like toothpaste and lotions, in waterproof coatings, and even in fabrics.