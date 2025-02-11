We co-finance EU-backed projects that drive growth, innovation, and prosperity in Bulgaria. Partnering with local banks, we provide affordable financing to small businesses, enhancing their resilience and competitiveness. We support sustainable agricultural ventures, including a new grain port terminal and a sunflower oil processing plant.
Our financial and advisory services have enabled transformative projects across key sectors such as healthcare, energy, water and the environment, fostering sustainable development nationwide.
At a glance
1992
€ 5.88 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Bulgaria by priority
EIB activity in Bulgaria by sector since start of operations
Bulgaria and the EIB
We have worked in Bulgaria since 1992, financing projects that reduce regional disparities and strengthen economic competitiveness. We helped Sofia to develop an environmentally sustainable transport system that improves the everyday life of its people. We supported Bulgarian businesses suffering from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bulgaria is one of the largest beneficiaries of the EIB's advisory services. Our advisory support has helped projects across Bulgaria in sectors such as transport, water and the environment.
Get EIB support in Bulgaria
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
