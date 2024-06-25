Bulgaria and the EIB

We have worked in Bulgaria since 1992, financing projects that reduce regional disparities and strengthen economic competitiveness. We helped Sofia to develop an environmentally sustainable transport system that improves the everyday life of its people. We supported Bulgarian businesses suffering from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bulgaria is one of the largest beneficiaries of the EIB's advisory services. Our advisory support has helped projects across Bulgaria in sectors such as transport, water and the environment.