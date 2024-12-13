Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Bulgaria gets €250 million EIB loan to co-finance EU-backed projects

13 December 2024
  • Loan part of €1 billion EIB facility for Bulgarian co-financing needs under EU budget
  • Funding to strengthen Bulgarian economy, competitiveness and quality of life
  • Focus will be on green, digital and innovative projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Bulgaria €250 million to co-finance EU-backed projects and accelerate development in areas ranging from energy efficiency and water to transport and research. The loan is for projects that will strengthen the Bulgarian economy, bolster competitiveness and enhance the country’s quality of life.

The EIB funding will help Bulgaria co-finance initiatives that receive grants through the European Union budget to increase energy efficiency of buildings and industries, upgrade wastewater treatment, bolster business research, improve railways and protect soil, among other goals. Special focus will be put on projects that boost innovation and digitalisation, contribute to Bulgaria’s green transition and improve its transport connectivity.

“The loan will accelerate the absorption of EU grants for the benefit of the national economy,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “This in turn will strengthen the economic, social and territorial cohesion and ultimately improve the business environment, the quality of public services and the living standards in the country.”

The loan is the first tranche of €1 billion EIB lending facility available to Bulgaria in the EU’s 2021-2027 budgetary period. The tranche can also support relatively small projects that would otherwise be ineligible for direct EIB financing.

The EIB and Bulgaria have a financial-cooperation track record that predates the current €1 billion facility. The partnership includes similar lending agreements of €500 million in 2014 and €700 million in 2007. Both have co-financed EU-backed projects in Bulgaria including extending and upgrading railways and highways, developing and rehabilitating water and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as improving Sofia’s public transport.

Background information

About the EIB

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that further EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, consisting of the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF), reported total financing signatures in Bulgaria of €1.11 billion last year, more than double the €494 million in 2022. Overall, the EIB Group signed €88 billion in new financing in 2023.

Related project(s)

BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)

The operation consists of a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) to co-finance along with EU funds eligible projects in Bulgaria during the EU programming period 2021-2027.

Signed | 12/12/2024

Contact

Tsvetelia Tsolova

Press Office

Reference

2024-508-EN

Related tags

  • Kyriacos Kakouris
  • management committee
More press releases
28 February 2024

EIB Group support for Bulgaria more than doubles in 2023

Lending in Bulgaria in 2023 by the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) - made up of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) - more than doubled from the previous year, to €1.11 billion. The new financing is expected to mobilise investment of over €5.4 billion and support a more technologically advanced, green and resilient economy.

Kyriacos Kakouris Annual Press Conference Management committee Bulgaria European Union
19 March 2015

Bulgaria: Major increase in EIB activity

At a press conference in Sofia today, the EIB presented its 2014 results, with a focus on operations in Bulgaria and prospects for future activities in the country.

Bulgaria European Union
6 June 2025

Bulgarian city Burgas to get EIB guidance for new scientific campus

The Bulgarian city of Burgas will develop a state-of-the-art scientific campus and seek to attract Bulgarian and international researchers and students with guidance from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The new campus is due to open its doors in 2027 and serve four universities in Burgas, Bulgaria’s fourth-largest city and a major industrial and tourist hub on the Back Sea.