Bulgaria gets €250 million EIB loan to co-finance EU-backed projects

Loan part of €1 billion EIB facility for Bulgarian co-financing needs under EU budget

Funding to strengthen Bulgarian economy, competitiveness and quality of life

Focus will be on green, digital and innovative projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Bulgaria €250 million to co-finance EU-backed projects and accelerate development in areas ranging from energy efficiency and water to transport and research. The loan is for projects that will strengthen the Bulgarian economy, bolster competitiveness and enhance the country’s quality of life.

The EIB funding will help Bulgaria co-finance initiatives that receive grants through the European Union budget to increase energy efficiency of buildings and industries, upgrade wastewater treatment, bolster business research, improve railways and protect soil, among other goals. Special focus will be put on projects that boost innovation and digitalisation, contribute to Bulgaria’s green transition and improve its transport connectivity.

“The loan will accelerate the absorption of EU grants for the benefit of the national economy,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “This in turn will strengthen the economic, social and territorial cohesion and ultimately improve the business environment, the quality of public services and the living standards in the country.”

The loan is the first tranche of €1 billion EIB lending facility available to Bulgaria in the EU’s 2021-2027 budgetary period. The tranche can also support relatively small projects that would otherwise be ineligible for direct EIB financing.

The EIB and Bulgaria have a financial-cooperation track record that predates the current €1 billion facility. The partnership includes similar lending agreements of €500 million in 2014 and €700 million in 2007. Both have co-financed EU-backed projects in Bulgaria including extending and upgrading railways and highways, developing and rehabilitating water and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as improving Sofia’s public transport.

Background information

About the EIB

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that further EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, consisting of the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF), reported total financing signatures in Bulgaria of €1.11 billion last year, more than double the €494 million in 2022. Overall, the EIB Group signed €88 billion in new financing in 2023.