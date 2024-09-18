BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)

Signature(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
- Education - Education
- Health - Human health and social work activities
- Services - Arts, entertainment and recreation
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation consists of a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) to co-finance along with EU funds eligible projects in Bulgaria during the EU programming period 2021-2027.
The aim is to co-finance priority investments under the EU 2021-2027 Operational Programmes in Bulgaria.
The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Bulgaria and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes under five programmes financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Cohesion Fund (CF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF). The whole territory of Bulgaria is designated as EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The five programmes are plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture, contributing to the policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected and a Europe closer to citizens. Investments will also support the territories and communities that are most exposed to the transition towards net-zero emission economy.
EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of the investments on the ground. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Bulgaria, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.
The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
