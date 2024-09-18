Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 500,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Health : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Education : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 20,000,500
Energy : € 35,000,000
Telecom : € 35,000,000
Solid waste : € 44,999,500
Transport : € 75,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 90,000,000
Services : € 135,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/09/2025 : € 7,500,000
17/09/2025 : € 7,500,000
17/09/2025 : € 7,500,000
12/12/2024 : € 7,500,000
12/12/2024 : € 7,500,000
12/12/2024 : € 7,500,000
17/09/2025 : € 10,000,000
12/12/2024 : € 10,000,000
17/09/2025 : € 10,000,250
12/12/2024 : € 10,000,250
17/09/2025 : € 17,500,000
17/09/2025 : € 17,500,000
12/12/2024 : € 17,500,000
12/12/2024 : € 17,500,000
17/09/2025 : € 22,499,750
12/12/2024 : € 22,499,750
17/09/2025 : € 37,500,000
12/12/2024 : € 37,500,000
17/09/2025 : € 45,000,000
12/12/2024 : € 45,000,000
17/09/2025 : € 67,500,000
12/12/2024 : € 67,500,000
Data sheet
BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)
Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2024
20230753
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)
REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 10176 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) to co-finance along with EU funds eligible projects in Bulgaria during the EU programming period 2021-2027.

The aim is to co-finance priority investments under the EU 2021-2027 Operational Programmes in Bulgaria.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Bulgaria and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes under five programmes financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Cohesion Fund (CF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF). The whole territory of Bulgaria is designated as EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The five programmes are plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture, contributing to the policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected and a Europe closer to citizens. Investments will also support the territories and communities that are most exposed to the transition towards net-zero emission economy.

 

EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of the investments on the ground. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Bulgaria, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.

 

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 September 2024
12 December 2024
Related documents
18/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)
Publication Date
21 Sep 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216960446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230753
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Telecom
Services
Education
Health
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
News & Stories

