BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (SPL)

The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Bulgaria and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes under five programmes financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Cohesion Fund (CF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF). The whole territory of Bulgaria is designated as EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The five programmes are plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture, contributing to the policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected and a Europe closer to citizens. Investments will also support the territories and communities that are most exposed to the transition towards net-zero emission economy.

EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of the investments on the ground. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Bulgaria, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.