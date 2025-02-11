Malta and the EIB

We have supported Malta with key investments, starting with the expansion of Valletta Grand Harbour’s commercial port. Over the years, we have financed crucial sectors, including access to finance for small businesses, urban regeneration, climate action, telecommunications, and the construction of energy-efficient, affordable homes.
We have also backed flagship projects like the parliament building and the open-air theatre at Valletta’s city gate.
At a glance
1979
€ 0.83 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Malta by priority
EIB activity in Malta by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in the Malta
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
A home in Malta
An innovative social housing project in Malta addresses growing demand and with affordable, sustainable housing.
Malta and the EIB
Discover how EIB's support for Malta has helped in developing its infrastructure projects, telecom sector and small businesses.
What the EU has done for us
What has the EU done for us since the last European Parliament elections in 2019? Here are some of the highlights.
EU delivers: Small business finance in Malta
Bank of Valletta helps Malta SMEs innovate and create new jobs, thanks to an EU programme
Get EIB support in Malta
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Malta
