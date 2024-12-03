Every year, Malta attracts over 2.5 million tourists. They bring in a lot of money, but they drive up property prices and make housing increasingly unaffordable for locals. That's a problem in the world's tenth-smallest country, which is also one of the most crowded, ranking ninth in global population density. The urgent need for affordable housing has only intensified in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising energy costs.

Malita Investments has been addressing this critical issue since 2016. The quasi-public institution plans to deliver 752 apartments, and 698 parking spaces and garages by 2026.

At the forefront of this project, Chief Executive Jennifer Falzon leads the charge to build homes for individuals struggling to find stable housing or facing rent that consumes a large portion of their wages.

The goal of Malita's project is to help residents transition to stable, self-sufficient living situations while addressing the urgent need for affordable housing.

“The Housing Authority in Malta assesses the financial status and progress of candidates,” says Falzon. “After continuous assessment, if a family can now afford their own property, the Housing Authority makes the apartment available for someone else who is in need.”

“We want to ensure that those who need it the most have the opportunity to benefit from this project,” says Jean-Charles Flaus, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank, which is financing half the project cost.