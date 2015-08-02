MALTA SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the financing of investments in social housing in the years 2016 - 2020 foreseen by the country's social housing programme that will be implemented by the national housing authority. EIB funding will concern retrofitting and new construction of social housing and associated infrastructure facilities. The housing investments will need to satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable cities and communities. The project will contribute to the alleviation of the current shortages in social housing supply in Malta.
The project is expected to contribute to (i) the reduction of the shortage in social housing supply in Malta; (ii) improving the quality of existing social housing stock; (iii) potentially reducing energy consumption of the existing building stock; (iv) promoting social inclusion of low-income households; (v) the implementation of the housing strategy developed by Maltese municipalities. Housing construction typically generates significant employment both directly through construction and indirectly through consumables purchased by residents. The project therefore has potential to contribute significantly to sustainable growth and employment.
Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.