Austria and the EIB

We continue to support the green transition of industry, including projects with Voestalpine, and have financed wind farms and solar plants in regions like Lower Austria and Burgenland. Our investments also back social and affordable housing projects in Salzburg and Tyrol.
Additionally, we funded technologies to improve energy efficiency in building and city lighting in partnership with Zumtobel.
At a glance
1973
€ 34.69 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Austria by priority
EIB activity in Austria by sector since start of operations
Get EIB support in Austria
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
The EIB economic survey of investments in Austria
