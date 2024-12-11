Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Austria: EIB supports Zumtobel Group in the development of innovative lighting solutions

11 December 2024
  • The specialist lighting company will receive a €50 million loan for research and development.
  • The funding strengthens the company`s innovation activities for the development of intelligent and innovative products

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €50 million loan to the Zumtobel Group to boost its research and development of innovative lighting solutions. The funding will support R&D projects in the lighting group’s EU locations that are planned for the next three financial years, with a total budget of €191 million.

The R&D-projects will develop smart components for indoor and outdoor lighting systems and will create innovative and energy-efficient lighting solutions for smart buildings and cities. All the projects focus on energy efficiency and connectivity, supporting EU sustainability and digitalisation objectives. The EIB is a long-term financing partner of the Zumtobel Group, which is based in Dornbirn, Austria. Since 2018, the EU-bank has helped strengthen the company’s innovation capacity and financing position.

“Our partnership with the Zumtobel Group supports innovation, and will accelerate the green transition in Austria," said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. "This project demonstrates how EIB financing can help a company grow, while also contributing to digitalisation objectives and climate action.”

As explained by Zumtobel Group CFO Thomas Erath, "In a world of digital transformation, innovative products are the engine of long-term success. As a lighting business with a global reach, we are making targeted investments to develop pioneering solutions for the future, especially at our research sites in the EU. The €50 million in financing from the EIB will help us to consolidate our position as a driver of innovation in our sector and to remain among Austria's most innovative companies.”

Background information

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. Last year the EIB Group, which also contains the European Investment Fund, signed a total of €88 billion in financing, of which €1.26 billion went to Austria. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Zumtobel Group AG

The Zumtobel Group is an international lighting group and a leading supplier of innovative lighting solutions, lighting components and associated services. With its brands Thorn, Tridonic and Zumtobel, the Group offers its customers around the world a comprehensive portfolio of products and services. The Group’s know-how about the effects of light on people, acquired over decades, forms the basis for the development of innovations and for accessing new fields of business. In the lighting business, the Group with its Thorn and Zumtobel brands, is one of the European market leaders. Through its lighting technology brand, Tridonic, the Zumtobel Group plays a leading role worldwide in the manufacture of hardware and software for lighting systems (LED light sources and LED drivers, sensors and lighting management). The Zumtobel Group’s service offering is one of the most comprehensive in the entire lighting industry, including consultation on smart lighting controls and emergency lighting systems, light contracting, design services and project management of turnkey lighting solutions, as well as new, data-based services focused on delivering connectivity for buildings and municipalities via the lighting infrastructure. The Group is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ATX Prime) and currently holds a workforce of around 5,300 employees. In the 2023/24 financial year, the Group posted revenues of €1,127.0 million. The Zumtobel Group is based in Dornbirn in the Vorarlberg region of Austria.

@EIB
Austria: EIB supports Zumtobel Group in the development of innovative lighting solutions
Zumtobel R&D Innovative Lightning Solutions
Austria: EIB supports Zumtobel Group in the development of innovative lighting solutions
©Zumtobel
Download original
Austria: EIB supports Zumtobel Group in the development of innovative lighting solutions
Zumtobel R&D Innovative Lightning Solutions
Austria: EIB supports Zumtobel Group in the development of innovative lighting solutions
©Zumtobel
Download original
Austria: EIB supports Zumtobel Group in the development of innovative lighting solutions
Zumtobel R&D Innovative Lightning Solutions
Austria: EIB supports Zumtobel Group in the development of innovative lighting solutions
©Zumtobel
Download original

Related project(s)

ZUMTOBEL R&D INNOVATIVE LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

The Project concerns the Promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of innovative lighting solutions and components carried out primarily in Austria over the period 2024-27.

Signed | 09/12/2024

Contact

Richard Willis

Press Office

Reference

2024-500-EN

Share

Related tags

  • Thomas ÖSTROS
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases
24 February 2015

Germany: Innovative lamps: EIB supports OSRAM with research loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is participating in the financing of research and development (R&D) in the field of opto-semiconductors (OS), by lending over EUR 200m to OSRAM GmbH, which is developing new low energy components to replace traditional bulbs. The loan contract has just been signed in Munich.

Cybersecurity Digital and telecoms Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
12 February 2019

Austria: Investment Plan - EIB provides total of EUR 80m to Zumtobel Group

The EIB is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group with the second EUR 40m tranche of an EUR 80m financing programme to strengthen its research and development activities. The EIB loan is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). EFSI is an essential pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe – also known as the Juncker Plan – under which the EIB and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners and the EIB’s financing operations are boosting the competitiveness of the European economy.

Cybersecurity Digital and telecoms InvestEU EFSI impact Austria Germany France United Kingdom European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
30 July 2025

Portugal: EIB and BPI to provide €190 million in financing for companies

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banco BPI have signed an agreement to create a new credit portfolio of up to €190 million in financing for mid-caps in Portugal, with better credit conditions. This funding will be used for productive investments in strategic sectors. The new loans are also expected to benefit companies operating in priority cohesion regions of Portugal, directly contributing to promote regional development and economic convergence in Portugal.