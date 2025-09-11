Cyprus and the EIB

At a glance
1981
€ 6.09 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Cyprus
(In € million, last updated at previous year end)
Public policy goals
Cross-cutting public policy goals*
These policy goals run through all of our activities. Our contributions under these cross-cutting goals include:
- €226 million for green finance
- €371 million for cohesion
*Because a single project can be green and also support cohesion, these numbers may overlap with each other and other public policy goals.
EIB stories in Cyprus
New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar
New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential
Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?
Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.
Cyprus venture capital fund boosts homegrown tech startups
33East brings venture capital backing to Cyprus tech startups—and may reverse brain drain by bringing talented young Cypriots home
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
Rooms to grow
Students in Cyprus struggle to find affordable housing. A Cypriot university and municipality are building modern, sustainable accommodation to tackle the issue
Get EIB support in Cyprus
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Cyprus
