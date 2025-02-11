Slovakia and the EIB

We are a key investor in improving municipal infrastructure across Slovakia and modernising transport networks. Our investments have enhanced trade and made commutes safer, faster, and more comfortable.
In partnership with local financial institutions, we’ve opened new financing channels for small businesses, helping them become greener and more sustainable while supporting employment. Our financing also promotes regional cohesion and improvements in waste management, water, and urban development.
EIB stories in Slovakia
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
Slovakia and the EIB
Discover how EIB's has supported Slovakia by investing in infrastructure, education and culture.
What the EU has done for us
What has the EU done for us since the last European Parliament elections in 2019? Here are some of the highlights.
EU delivers: High-tech Slovakia success
Former military aircraft designer gets a lift from a small business loan in Slovakia and expands high-tech metal parts company
Gigawatt on the roof
Logistics company CTP turns the roofs of its facilities into massive solar power farms, cutting costs and emissions for its tenants, and boosting its own profits
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
