The Netherlands and the EIB

Over the years, we have financed major infrastructure projects such as the Blankenburg Tunnel while also supporting socially and environmentally sustainable entrepreneurs.
Our investments modernised the drinking water distribution network for nearly all Dutch citizens and facilitated energy-efficiency upgrades in new buildings, including numerous hospitals.
At a glance
1969
€ 39.44 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Netherlands by priority
EIB activity in Netherlands by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in the Netherlands
-
Hydrogen’s pressure fix
The Netherland’s Resato Hydrogen Technology improves safety and reliability of hydrogen for long-haul transport
-
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
-
Chipping in with €1 billion
Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.
-
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
-
Rooftop transition
Logistics company WDP equips warehouses in Romania, Belgium and the Netherlands with EV chargers, rooftop solar panels to help tenants cut emissions.
-
The things we take for granted: asbestos-free barn roofs for Joan
Joan and his father run a dairy farm in Overijssel, the Netherlands. Insurance company Univé made a deal to renovate the roofs of the barns on the farm, removing old asbestos.
-
What the EU has done for us
What has the EU done for us since the last European Parliament elections in 2019? Here are some of the highlights.
Get EIB support in the Netherlands
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in the Netherlands
Contact us
Local authority or large corporate
Contact us directly at our local office
Media
Contact our press officer
Press Secretariat:
Tel. +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
General enquiries
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions