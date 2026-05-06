One World Media Awards

The selected entries remind us that where we come from doesn’t have to decide how far we go.
2026 Women’s Solutions Reporting Award
- My Father’s Hair | Arte | Antoine Védeilhé, Abhijeet Pandey, Thomas Pham-Hung, Mahak Gupta, Thomas Blanc, Germain Baslé
- One Month In Ramallah | Al Jazeera English | Sawsan Qaoud
- Sex, Power, Money: South Africa’s Slay Queens | Channel 4 News | Stefania Buonajuti, Symeon Brown, Sine Nogude, Talah Kaddourah, Hareem Khan, Andy Lee
- Special Mention: Healing Haiti’s Children | Al Jazeera English | Rosie Collyer
Selection process
This award is open to media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film or print with reporting should showcase women and girls who tackle the challenges facing them and society at large: with solutions that
Promote women’s financial and economic inclusion
Combat climate change and protect the environment
Improve health and education access
Empower women and girls
Process:
- One World Media selects the 10 longlisted entries.
- A panel of four judges select the winner and the two nominees.
- The announcement is made at the award ceremony.
Past winners
Majed Neisi, Emma Ailes and the BBC 100 Women team for Songs from Inside broadcast by BBC World Service. The documentary’s unique combination of powerful audio and creative animation gave voice to women political prisoners in Teheran’s Evin prison.
Rudraneil Sengupta and Sreya Banerjee for 101 East – India’s Women Combat Fighters, broadcast by Al Jazeera. Their engaging community story features women wrestling in India, a traditionally male-dominated sport.
Sanket Jain for How Indian health-care workers use WhatsApp to save pregnant women published in MIT Technology Review. His powerful story contributed to fight dangerous medical misinformation and combat India’s high maternal mortality rate.
Khorloo Khukhnokhoi, for Female Students Revolt Against ‘Virginity Tests’ published in Global Press Journal. Her powerful story contributed to protect the rights of young girls in Mongolia.
“The Energy to Stay”, a multimedia article produced by journalist Carlotta Dotto and carried on the Al Jazeera channel, tells the inspiring story of how women in the community have transformed farming practices using solar power and sustainable irrigation techniques to combat poverty and the emigration of their menfolk from their villages on the edge of the Sahara to the cities.
Words from the EIB judges
We can accomplish a lot by listening to women's stories and taking action.
The stories chosen will also encourage more women to believe that they can be anything.
News
- Nominees announced for the 2026 One World Media Women’s Solutions Reporting Award
- ‘Songs from Inside’ wins One World Media Women’s Solutions Reporting Award, supported by the EIB
- Championing women’s rights: The Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases the women and girls who are changing our world and paving the way for others
- Nominees of the 2025 One World Media Women’s Solutions Reporting Award are out
- 2025 One World Media awards: longlist unveiled
- EIB and One World Media strengthen partnership championing women-led solutions
- Women transforming the world
- Rudraneil Sengupta and Sreya Banerjee win One World Media Women’s Solutions Reporting Award, supported by the EIB
- Nominees of the 2024 One World Media Women’s Solutions Reporting Award are out
- 2024 One World Media awards: longlist unveiled
- 2024 One World Media Awards open: the EIB spotlights women and girls who are transforming the world