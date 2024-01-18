Journalists and filmmakers from around the world invited to send their best stories

Women's solutions reporting award open for entries until 8 February 2024

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is partnering again with One World Media (OWM) to shine a light on underreported stories from around the world that challenge stereotypes, change existing narratives, and foster cross-cultural engagement and understanding.

Working with One World Media, the EIB sponsors an award designed to celebrate excellence in media coverage of stories featuring solutions by and for girls and women that tackle current challenges. This award is for media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film and print, that explore “women’s solutions in the global south”. Reporting can showcase stories of girls and women who have successfully contributed to tackling challenges faced by women and society at large: solutions to improve financial and economic inclusion, solutions that address the impact of climate change and protect the environment, solutions that increase access to education and healthcare, or that more generally empower women and girls.

One World Media is a non-profit organisation founded over 30 years ago by a group of journalists who recognised that international reporting at that time was limited and often reinforced stereotypes. Since then, One World Media has been supporting journalists and filmmakers globally to tell stories that inform and connect us all.

One World Media’s Director Vivienne Francis said: "At a time when the rights and freedoms of women and girls around the world continue to be at risk, the One World Media Awards are proud to support storytelling that ensures these issues get the attention they deserve. These stories serve as a reminder of the power of journalism to transform lives and ignite social change."

EIB Vice-President responsible for gender equality at the EU bank Thomas Östros said: “The EIB addresses systemic gender inequality through its investment by upholding the rights of girls and women, backing projects increasing opportunities for women, and financing women entrepreneurs and women-led companies. Our work around the 2X Challenge for instance, which aims to unlock gender-smart investment at scale, has shown us how everyone gains when women and girls are given the chance to improve their lives. And inspirational stories like the ones competing for the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award contribute to this by showing the way.”

Head of the EIB Social Policy Unit Yasmine Pagni, who will be one of the judges of the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award, said: “It is crucial to hear about the women and girls shaping our world, particularly those contributing to the improvement of women’s financial and economic inclusion, combating climate change, and expanding access to education and healthcare, all while empowering fellow women. While there is still more work to be done to achieve gender equality worldwide, I am hopeful that the stories competing this year will inspire many other successful initiatives and guide us forward.”

The 2024 One World Media Awards are open for entries until 8 February 2024.

See complete details on selection and eligibility criteria.

Read Yasmine Pagni’s blog

Check EIB’s latest news on its Gender page

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union (EU) owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond.

To enhance the positive impact of its activities on gender equality and empower women and girls, the EIB Group adopted a Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment and a Gender Action Plan, with the aim of embedding gender equality and in particular women’s economic empowerment in the EIB’s business model. It covers its lending, blending and advisory work within and outside the European Union.

The EIB is also committed to driving gender equality in the workplace. The EU bank champions diversity and inclusion not only because of the undeniable business benefits they bring, but also because of their power to enrich the working environment for all staff.

More information: The EIB gender equality initiatives

About One World Media

One World Media is a non-profit organisation in the United Kingdom that supports journalists and filmmakers covering stories about the global south. For more than three decades, the organisation has worked with partners in the United Kingdom and around the world to strengthen international journalism and promote media coverage of global issues. The One World Media Awards will look for entries that show relevance, originality and creativity, substance and accuracy, impact and reach, diversity and quality.