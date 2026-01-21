Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) in Romania

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a funding agreement with the Romanian Ministry of Investment and European Projects to establish the Recovery and Resilience fund-of-funds. This initiative is part of the loan component of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The fund-of-funds will be implemented through an intermediated instrument. Financial intermediaries, selected by the EIB, will make investments in:

climate-related activities;

digitalisation;

broader investment projects that support Romania’s economic recovery.

Investments are expected to be made by 30 June 2026.

This fund-of-funds is one of several financial instruments the Bank is deploying in EU Member States. Read here about our shared management funds and financial instruments.