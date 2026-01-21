Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) in Spain

The European Investment Bank Group signed legal agreements with the Spanish Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise to implement financial instruments under the Regional Resilience Fund (Fondo de Resiliencia Autonómica — FRA), as part of the loan component of the Spanish National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

The implementation of the Regional Resilience Fund will follow a phased approach to adapt finance products to meet the market demand and the needs of the Autonomous Communities.

The first phase includes the deployment of two financial instruments managed by the EIB:

A Direct instrument to co-finance EIB-supported operations in sectors such as renewable energy, clean transport or sustainable infrastructure, among others.

An Intermediated instrument to be invested by financial intermediaries selected by the EIB in support of urban development and sustainable tourism projects.

The implementation of the two financial instruments will be coordinated between the Ministry of Economy, the Autonomous Communities, and the EIB. The Autonomous Communities will participate in the Fund through the Investment Boards that are the governing bodies of the EIB financial instruments.

These instruments are part of the RRF financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our Recovery and Resilience Facility and financial instruments.