Recovery and Resilience Facility in Italy

About
The EIB signed a funding agreement with the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance to set up the RRF Fund of Funds for Italy (articles 8 and 21).
Under this agreement, we will manage up to €772 million, allocated from the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the NextGenerationEU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility for Europe’s economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.
The RRF Fund of Funds aims to:
- achieve the shift towards a more sustainable tourism
- regenerate and revitalise the economy through improved accessibility and infrastructure
It consists of two thematic funds dedicated to sustainable tourism and urban integrated plans.
Investments are expected to take place by 2026.
This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
How you can benefit
We are working together with Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Tourism to support Italian tourism businesses become more sustainable. The thematic fund Sustainable Tourism will provide €500 million of new financing, allocated by the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
This thematic fund provides financing to businesses which are:
- active or related to the tourism sector in Italy, and
- contribute to the sustainability and competitiveness of the sector, supporting businesses’ aggregation processes.
Half of the resources will be allocated to energy efficiency projects, while 40% of the resources are reserved for investments located in Southern Italy.
Under this thematic fund, we offer loans, equity and quasi-equity for investment needs and/or working capital.
Financially sustainable projects receive financing through financial intermediaries. The due diligence also evaluates whether each project complies with:
- Know Your Customer (KYC) checks
- anti-money laundering (AML) checks
- the Do No Significant Harm Principle (DNSH principle)
Find out more about the thematic fund Sustainable Tourism.
We provide financial support for investments in the following areas:
- building, renovation, refurbishment, modernisation and upgrading of tourism infrastructure, such as accommodation premises and facilities
- green transition and transition to sustainable tourism
- digitalisation projects and processes accompanying staff training programmes
- clean, sustainable and connected mobility for tourism.
Following a public call for expression of interest, we have selected the following financial intermediaries. You can visit their dedicated pages for more information by clicking on the below logos:
We are working together with Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of the Interior to support private investment in the areas of environmental recovery and urban regeneration. The thematic fund Urban Integrated Plans will provide €272 million of new financing, allocated by the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
This thematic fund provides financing to private promoters and public-private partnerships (with a public share equal or less than 50%) that are involved in urban regeneration and environmental recovery, reinforcing the Urban Integrated Plans of the Italian Metropolitan Cities.
Under this thematic fund, we offer loans, equity and quasi-equity for investment needs and/or working capital. The thematic fund can provide support to investments that are coherent with the Urban Integrated Plans of the Italian Metropolitan Cities.
Financially sustainable projects receive financing through financial intermediaries. The due diligence also evaluates whether each project complies with:
- Know Your Customer (KYC) checks
- anti-money laundering (AML) checks
- the Do No Significant Harm Principle (DNSH principle)
Find out more about the thematic Fund Urban Integrated Plans.
We provide financial support for investments in the following areas:
- Environmental recovery and urban regeneration, including technologies with lower CO2 emissions in urban areas.
- Social and economic regeneration in the context of integrated urban development plans. Such projects include renewal, regeneration and valorisation of under-used or unused urban areas (brownfields and greenfields), improvement of green, sustainable and smart local mobility systems.
- Digital transition.
- Cohesion and social inclusion. This could be through the creation of urban parks and social infrastructures to promote sustainable communities and the improvement of urban areas to ensure better safety and security.
- Interventions improving housing conditions for workers in the agricultural and industrial sectors.
You can visit the dedicated pages of the selected financial intermediaries for more information by clicking on the below logos:
About the Recovery and Resilience Facility in Italy
The COVID-19 pandemic brought about disruption in our societies and economies. The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is the centrepiece of the NextGenerationEU package to back a speedy recovery across all EU member states.
The Republic of Italy defined a National Recovery and Resilience Plan, consisting of a set of investments and national reforms to be financed through RRF, with milestones and targets laid out by the Italian authorities and agreed with the European Commission.