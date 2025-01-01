Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
At the EIB, we attach particular importance to being open and actively listening to and engaging with those interested in what we do. We organise formal public consultations on relevant key corporate and sectoral policies, which are typically of interest to wider stakeholder communities. The objectives of public consultations are in particular:

  • To benefit from the expertise of a wide range of individuals and organisations and receive valuable inputs into policy development;
  • To reinforce the transparency and accountability of the EIB.

How the public consultation process works

The EIB announces all public consultations below. Every public consultation has a dedicated web page where all relevant information can be found.

At least one public consultation meeting is held during the consultation process to enable a direct dialogue between EIB staff and interested stakeholders. All contributions received during the public consultation period (generally 8-12 weeks) are published on the dedicated web page.  The EIB’s reasoned response to all contributions are attached to a public consultation report that summarises the public consultation process.

After the public consultation closes, the draft policy is published on the dedicated public consultation web page at least 15 working days prior to approval by the relevant EIB governing body, along with the public consultation report. After approval, we publish the final policy on the EIB website.

Every public consultation process is tailored. Please visit the dedicated page of the relevant public consultation for more specific information.

EIB Public Consultations: Calendar

Date Title Status
17/07/2025 Stakeholder engagement on Phase 2 of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and Energy Sector Orientation Open
26/07/2021 Public consultation on the revision of the EIB’s Transport Lending Policy Closed
03/06/2021 Public consultation on the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework Closed
21/12/2020 Public consultation on the EIB Group Transparency Policy Closed
06/03/2020 Stakeholder engagement on the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap Closed
29/02/2018 Public consultation on the EIB Energy Lending Policy Closed
29/05/2017 Public consultation on the EIB Group Complaints Mechanism Policy Closed
22/09/2015 Public consultation on EIB's approach to supporting climate action Closed
10/03/2015 Public consultation on EIB’s Transparency Policy Closed
26/07/2013 Public consultation on EIB's Energy Lending Criteria Closed
30/03/2010 Public consultation on EIB's Transport Lending Policy Closed
18/05/2009 Public consultation on EIB's Complaints Mechanism Policy Closed
18/05/2009 Public consultation on EIB's Transparency Policy Closed
25/03/2008 Public Consultation on Environmental and Social Principles and Standards Closed
12/02/2007 Public consultation on EIB's Anti-Fraud Policy Closed

 

Other types of stakeholder engagement

The EIB organises workshops and other types of dialogue with external stakeholders and civil society in particular. See Civil Society and Stakeholder Engagement for more information.

