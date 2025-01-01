How the public consultation process works

The EIB announces all public consultations below. Every public consultation has a dedicated web page where all relevant information can be found.

At least one public consultation meeting is held during the consultation process to enable a direct dialogue between EIB staff and interested stakeholders. All contributions received during the public consultation period (generally 8-12 weeks) are published on the dedicated web page. The EIB’s reasoned response to all contributions are attached to a public consultation report that summarises the public consultation process.

After the public consultation closes, the draft policy is published on the dedicated public consultation web page at least 15 working days prior to approval by the relevant EIB governing body, along with the public consultation report. After approval, we publish the final policy on the EIB website.

Every public consultation process is tailored. Please visit the dedicated page of the relevant public consultation for more specific information.