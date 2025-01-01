Transparency and access to information

The EIB Group Transparency Policy is based on the principle of openness. This has implications on the way we disclose information - all documents we hold are, in principle, accessible to anyone and in a timely manner. Find out more about the implementation of the EIB Group Transparency Policy in 2024.

At the same time, the Bank has to protect legitimate interests that may be harmed if sensitive information was disclosed. As a financial institution, we have the special responsibility to maintain the confidence and trust of our clients and project partners. Our Transparency Policy therefore lists a certain number of exceptions under which we may refuse to disclose certain types of information. These include, for example, personal data, commercial interests such as patents, and information relating to on-going investigations.

The Bank also does not object to project promoters, borrowers and other competent parties making information covering their relationship with the EIB publicly available. More information can be found in the following Guidance note.

Languages on the EIB website

The EIB aims to make key information available in multiple languages so that it can be understood by its diverse audiences.

How to request information?

The EIB has a dedicated team – the EIB Civil Society Division - to answer enquiries from civil society and the general public. Please visit the Contact us section for further details.