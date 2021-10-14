Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The Code of Conduct of the Board of Directors lays down the internal rules and practical arrangements applicable in matters of professional ethics to the Members of the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank. It identifies the core values and principles of the EIB’s business ethics and sets out standards of professional behaviour and conduct expected to be demonstrated by the Members of the Board of Directors.
This Code of Conduct was last revised and approved in 2021