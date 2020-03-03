Description

This publication contains the Statute of the European Investment Bank (EIB) as well as various provisions relating to the EIB taken from the Treaty on European Union (TEU) and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) as well as from Protocols Nos 6, 7 and 28 annexed to these Treaties.

The texts of the Statute as well as of the various provisions relating to the EIB mentioned above are the texts as adopted in the context of the Treaty of Lisbon and as subsequently amended from time to time.

In particular, the present consolidated text of the Statute also takes into account the amendments adopted by the Council in the context of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, by virtue of Council Decision (EU) 2019/654 of 15 April 2019 amending Protocol No 5 on the Statute of the EIB and Council Decision (EU) 2019/1255 of 18 July 2019 amending Protocol No 5 on the Statute of the EIB.