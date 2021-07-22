Description

A comprehensive EIB Group AML-CFT Policy, which replaces the 2014 EIB Group AML-CFT Framework, was approved by the EIF/EIB Boards of Directors on 21/22 July 2021.

It contains the key anti-money laundering and combatting financing of terrorism (“AML-CFT”) principles applicable to EIB Group activities and is in line with the principles of relevant EU legislation as amended and supplemented from time to time, Directive (EU) 2018/843 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 30 May 2018 amending Directive (EU) 2015/849 on the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing, and amending Directives 2009/138/EC and 2013/36/EU, best banking practices and applicable market standards.

Personal data submitted to the EIB Group under the EIB Group AML-CFT Policy and its implementing procedures are processed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2018 (“Data Protection Regulation”) on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC. Detailed provisions relating to the application of the Data Protection Regulation for AML-CFT purposes are available in the related EIB and EIF Privacy statements available on the respective public websites. For EIB please see https://www.eib.org/en/privacy/aml-cft and for EIF https://www.eif.org/attachments/eif_data_protection_statement_financial_intermediaries_due_diligence_en.pdf

The EIB Group AML-CFT Policy aims at preventing the EIB Group, its Governing Bodies, staff and counterparties from being associated or used for money laundering, financing of terrorism or other criminal activities.