EIB Group Complaints Mechanism overview

The EIB Group consists of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF). The Complaints Mechanism is a public accountability tool of the European Investment Bank Group. We listen to citizens when they have concerns about an EIB Group project, policy or activities.

Find out more  

Key publications

In March 2024, the EIB Inspector General commissioned an external review with experts to assess the need for a review of the EIB Complaints Mechanism Policy, including consultation with EIB Group stakeholders. The process is ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

custom-preview

Giving citizens a greater voice in accountability

A large number of international financial institutions (IFIs), such as the EIB Group, have developed ways to give local communities a voice when their rights and interests are affected by IFI operations. The EIB Complaints Mechanism is member of the IFIs Independent Accountability Mechanisms (IAMs) network.

Discover in this video how these mechanisms work, and what they can do to ensure more sustainable and equitable development for everyone.

The complaints process

From admission to final outcome, discover the four stages of the typical complaints process, and what happens at each stage, or check the infographic.

Read more  

Explore our cases

The Complaints Mechanism team works on cases in all EIB Group countries of operation. Since our creation, more than 500 cases have been registered and treated.

Explore cases  

Frequently Asked Questions

Check the answers to these and other questions: Who can complain and what about? How to do it? What happens if you are not satisfied with the outcome?

Access FAQ  

Submit a complaint

If you have a concern about an EIB Group project, policy or other activity, you can complain in writing directly to the Complaints Mechanism.

Find out how  

CM news and events

The EIB Group Complaints Mechanism organises and participates in outreach events, seminars and workshops throughout the year.

Find out more  

Highlights

10 June 2025

Complaints Mechanism 2024 annual report

The Complaints Mechanism ensures that individuals and communities affected by the Bank’s operations are heard. These are our key achievements in 2024.

28 April 2022

EIB Group Complaints Mechanism: An instrument of public accountability

The EIB Group Complaints Mechanism is designed to facilitate and handle complaints against the EIB Group by anyone who feels affected by its activities. This flyer gives an overview of the relevant steps from the submission to the outcome of a complaint.

26 April 2022

EIB Group Complaints Mechanism's approach to preventing and addressing reprisals

While performing its work, the EIB-CM might encounter complainants who fear the risk of retaliations or who have already been subject to reprisals. The EIB-CM is committed to taking steps to prevent and address potential risks of reprisals against complainants or complaint-related people.

Contact us

You can contact the Complaints Mechanism in the following ways:

  • complaints@eib.org
  • +352 437914005
  • +352 4379 63362
  • Complaints Mechanism, 98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer, L-2950 Luxembourg

