EIB Group Complaints Mechanism overview

Giving citizens a greater voice in accountability

A large number of international financial institutions (IFIs), such as the EIB Group, have developed ways to give local communities a voice when their rights and interests are affected by IFI operations. The EIB Complaints Mechanism is member of the IFIs Independent Accountability Mechanisms (IAMs) network.

Discover in this video how these mechanisms work, and what they can do to ensure more sustainable and equitable development for everyone.