About
The Bank has set up a Project Procurement Complaints Committee (PCC) to deal with project procurement complaints. The PCC reviews the Bank's position relative to complaints arising from tendering of EIB-financed contracts for goods, works and consultant services in case a complaint against the Bank’s action has been received.
Read more in the Guide to Procurement for projects financed by the EIB
Procedure to complain about procurement for projects financed by the EIB
Any party (normally any tenderer or potential tenderer) having or having had an interest in obtaining a particular contract and who has been or risks being harmed by an alleged infringement from the Guide to Procurement may submit a procurement complaint to the Bank’s PCC.
Complainants may challenge the Bank’s decision regarding the compliance with the procurement process described in the Guide to Procurement.
Allegations of Prohibited Conduct related to a procurement process will be handled by relevant EIB services, in line with the Bank’s Anti-Fraud policy.
Complainants are encouraged to submit procurement complaints prior to the expiry of the standstill period that is, an intervening period of time between the decision to issue a non-objection to the procurement award and the signature of the contract.
Complainants should use the form below to lodge a procurement complaint. Any supporting documentation can be attached to the form.
Access the form in English, German or French.
The EIB processes personal data In the course of reviewing complaints related to procurement. Such personal data could relate to individuals who are sharing their personal data as complainants or as individuals acting on behalf of the entities, which submit a procurement complaint.
Further reading
PCC - Annual Report 2024
This report provides an overview of the procurement complaints received and handled in the course of 2024.
PCC - Annual Report 2023
This report provides an overview of the procurement complaints received and handled in the course of 2023.
Guide to procurement for projects financed by the EIB
The purpose of this Guide to Procurement is to inform the promoters of projects whose contracts are financed in whole or in part by the European Investment Bank (“the Bank”) - or financed by loans guaranteed by the Bank - of the arrangements for procuring works, goods and services required for the project.
PCC - Annual report 2022
This report includes complaints received and handled in the course of 2022 and the work of the PCC