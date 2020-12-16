Description

The EIB Group Risk Enhancement Mandate (EREM) came in response to the June 2013 European Council, which called for urgent mobilisation of EU resources to support SMEs and boost financing of the economy. Some of the products developed under EREM are now being delivered under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). A recent evaluation examines how EREM worked overall as a Mandate, what it achieved and whether the design choices made under the Mandate were appropriate given its objectives. It also identifies a number of lessons learned and recommendations that may inform the design of future intra-Group mandates or products similar to those implemented under EREM.