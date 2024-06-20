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TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 125,000,000
Education : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2024 : € 17,000,000
26/07/2024 : € 18,950,000
26/07/2024 : € 89,050,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)
Related press
Cyprus University of Technology gets €125 million in EIB support for campus upgrades
Related story
Rooms to grow

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2024
20230260
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)
CYPRUS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY,PAFOS MUNICIPALITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 178 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of the construction of student residences as well as the construction and/or renovation of academic and research facilities for the Cyprus University of Technology.

The main project objective is to enhance the learning experience of university students by addressing a housing shortage in the Limassol and Pafos areas of Cyprus, through the provision of affordable student accommodation, and upgrading and expanding TEPAK's learning and research facilities. Such investments will contribute to human capital formation and economic and social development in Cyprus.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of social investments. The project concerns the construction of student residences and associated sports infrastructure as well as the construction and renovation of academic and research facilities and a photovoltaic park for the Cyprus University of Technology. Additionally, the project will finance complementary transversal investments such as digitalisation activities. It contributes to the European Education Area by 2025, the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital Public Policy Goal and is in line with the 'widening participation and spreading excellence' objective of the Horizon Europe.


The Project addresses the need for affordable student accommodation in the country, which has become an acute social concern in recent years. Furthermore, the supported investments aim at improving access to high-quality public higher education and promoting excellent research, creating positive externalities. Additionally, the Project has the potential to foster job creation and improve productivity and economic growth. Finally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.


EIB also aims to provide non-financial support that will promote energy efficiency investments as the Promoter will carry out energy efficiency tests such as air tightness and thermal integrity.


The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates, longer grace periods and a long tenor that improve the affordability of the project.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities (including research and student residences) may fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. This includes verification of compliance with accessibility features for people with reduced mobility. The project will include new buildings and potentially renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project will be located in a less developed region as defined by the EU cohesion policy. Therefore, the project is expected to support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. Moreover, the project will contribute to better-balanced territorial development, counteracting excessive concentration, strengthening secondary growth poles and reducing inequalities between people and between places.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 June 2024
28 June 2024
Related documents
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)
Other links
Related press
Cyprus University of Technology gets €125 million in EIB support for campus upgrades

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
186401477
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230260
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)
Other links
Summary sheet
TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)
Data sheet
TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)
Related press
Cyprus University of Technology gets €125 million in EIB support for campus upgrades
Related story
Rooms to grow

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cyprus University of Technology gets €125 million in EIB support for campus upgrades
Related story
Rooms to grow
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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