CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

The Project comprises the renovation, extension and construction of education facilities in the Region of Catalonia. The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments at different levels of education, from pre-primary to upper secondary, which is then expected to translate into improvements in the quality of education, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth. The investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future. The Project is fully aligned with the national and regional priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital policy goal and the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative.

EIB's financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms, longer length of availability period for disbursements, grace periods adjusted to the implementation calendar and possibility to convert/revise interest rates, elements highly valued by public promoters as a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing.