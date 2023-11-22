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CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Education : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2024 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €100 million loan with Government of Catalonia to renovate and build public education facilities
Related story
Climate-proofing education

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2024
20230174
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
GENERALITAT DE CATALUNYA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 219 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the renovation, extension and new construction of public education facilities in the Autonomous Region of Catalonia (Generalitat de Catalunya - CAT).

The aim is to support different levels of education, from pre-primary to upper secondary education. The exact project scope will be reviewed during appraisal.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the renovation, extension and construction of education facilities in the Region of Catalonia. The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments at different levels of education, from pre-primary to upper secondary, which is then expected to translate into improvements in the quality of education, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth. The investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future. The Project is fully aligned with the national and regional priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital policy goal and the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative.

 

EIB's financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms, longer length of availability period for disbursements, grace periods adjusted to the implementation calendar and possibility to convert/revise interest rates, elements highly valued by public promoters as a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers education facilities of a kind, which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during the allocation stage whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of public buildings; therefore, compliance with directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance in buildings will be verified during the appraisal. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 November 2023
20 June 2024
Related documents
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €100 million loan with Government of Catalonia to renovate and build public education facilities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
5 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177429531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230174
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €100 million loan with Government of Catalonia to renovate and build public education facilities
Related story
Climate-proofing education

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €100 million loan with Government of Catalonia to renovate and build public education facilities
Related story
Climate-proofing education
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CATALUNYA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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