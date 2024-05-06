EDUCATION RHONE

Summary sheet
Le projet comprend la construction et la rénovation de collèges sous la responsabilité du Département du Rhône en France.
L'objectif principal du projet est de moderniser et d'améliorer les infrastructures des collèges du Département du Rhône. Le projet vise à adapter l'offre scolaire aux évolutions de la demande locale, à renforcer et améliorer l'acceuil des collégiens, à renforcer la résilience des infrastructures face aux risques des changements climatiques et à améliorer l'efficacité énergétique du parc scolaire du Département.
The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower secondary education. The project will therefore help to address market failures in education by financing infrastructure that will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased knowledge, productivity, climate and environmental externalities.
The long-term financing provided by the Bank will help to make the investment more profitable for the borrower and diversify its sources of finance. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the deferred repayment period and the flexibility offered at drawdown are all factors that will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt costs.
The EIB's advice guarantees the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
Le projet ne concerne pas de nouvelles technologies ou méthodologies spécifiques. Toutes les composantes répondront aux réglementations thermiques actuelles (normes RT2012 et RE2020, selon la date de délivrance de permis de construire) qui sont la transposition nationale des Directives de l'UE. Pour certaines opérations particulières, les performances souhaitées pourront aller au-delà de la réglementation. Le Département ne cherchera pas à obtenir de labels spécifiques de durabilité environnementale.
La Banque exigera du promoteur d'assurer que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l'UE (notamment les Directives 2014/24/EC ainsi que la Directive 89/665/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour européenne de justice, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l'UE, tel que requis.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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