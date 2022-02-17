For the founders of rePurpose Global, the enormity — and the importance — of the problem they were confronting crystalised on a visit to Deonar, one of the world’s largest landfills, in Mumbai, India.

“We realised we were standing between mountains of plastic on one side, with waste pickers who are literally on top of those trash heaps sorting out recyclable and valuable wastes, and on the other side, you’ve got this massive booming urban skyline of India’s financial capital,” recalls Peter Wang Hjemdahl, the founder of rePurpose Global.

In the same field of vision, they could see both the glass towers full of white-collar workers whose consumption was creating the waste, and the people trying to scratch out a living from it. “That contrast was really what drove us to action, trying to bridge these two worlds,” Peter says.

Peter and his co-founders, Svanika Balasubramanian and Aditya Siroya, were working on an undergraduate project at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. They’d been tasked with a student case competition: How do you go about doubling the income of 10 million people living in extreme poverty in urban slums across the world?

“And that’s where we got curious and actually dug deep and found out that waste picking was one of the most prevalent employment opportunities in and among the urban poor today,” Peter says. “Hundreds of millions of informal workers engage in underground recycling on a daily basis around the world.”

On top of that, the amount of plastic waste is mind-boggling, and the damage it does is widespread and diverse. A 2018 National Geographic article on the topic puts the problem in stark terms: The planet has 9.2 billion tons of plastic to deal with.

“Of that, more than 6.9 billion tons have become waste. And of that waste, a staggering 6.3 billion tons never made it to a recycling bin —a figure that stunned the scientists who crunched the numbers in 2017.”