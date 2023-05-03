Mee Phommachan lives in a small, remote village in Laos. She travels to Paksan, the closest market town, to sell her goods – a journey that used to be far from easy. “I raise ducks and chickens,” she says. “It took about five hours from here to Paksan, because the road was so bad. Sometimes, two or three chickens died on the way. So, I lost money.”

In June 2020, the road passing through Mee's village was improved and paved. Since then, it takes her only an hour to reach Paksan.

Now, she can get to market faster. Her animals survive, and her vegetables stay fresh. “My business no longer suffers. Since no animals die now, I have no losses. I can grow my profit.”

But that’s not the only advantage of the new road. “If people get so sick that it’s life threating,” she says, “now they have a chance [of survival], because the new road saves them time.”

The European Union and the European Investment Bank supported the Lao government in rehabilitating 1 400 km of unpaved roads in six provinces in Laos. The upgraded road network now guarantees safe transport for more than 1.6 million people.