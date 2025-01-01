Clean and energy efficient solutions are critical in combatting climate change. We have joined forces with the European Commission to create DESIREE, a programme designed to unlock investment in such small-scale projects in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Currently, these investments are limited due to lack of access to local financing, limited technical knowledge and increased initial costs.

The programme’s mission is to mobilise private sector investments for the energy efficiency and electrification of social infrastructures in these regions. We also can help design and finance demand-side management programmes for a more efficient use of energy resources.

DESIREE contributes to the EU Global Gateway strategy by fostering sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth in selected partner countries through the provision of clean, climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions. DESIREE focuses on specific market segments by promoting innovative business models for households and small enterprises as well as social infrastructures. Boosting investments in energy efficiency and renewable energies in these countries will directly help reducing greenhouse gas emissions from their energy sectors.

