As the Western Balkans works towards joining the European Union, the countries in the region are modifying their laws to match EU legislation, while improving living conditions for their people. A new wastewater treatment plant in Skopje, central to North Macedonia’s wastewater treatment strategy, is a fine example.

The new facility will provide sanitation services for over half a million residents, account for approximately 75% of the nation's wastewater treatment capacity by 2028, and ultimately purify 90% of the capital’s wastewater.

"For many years, we have been working diligently to establish the necessary conditions for the realisation of this vital and highly significant infrastructure project, " says Kaja Shukova, North Macedonia’s Minister of Environment and Physical Planning.

"I can confidently assert that without access to European financial mechanisms, reaching this final stage— commencement of the construction of the station—would have been exceedingly challenging,” the minister says.

The government of North Macedonia secured the funds through loans from the European Investment Bank (€68 million) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (€58 million). The loans were complimented by a €70 million grant, mobilised by the EIB via the EU’s Western Balkans Investment Framework - the largest ever EU grant for the country’s water sector. The project also received vital technical assistance grants from its financial backers as well as the French government.

“We deeply appreciate the EU's support in this regard, as well as in other processes through which we strive to attain European standards,” says Shukova.