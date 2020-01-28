Cleaning up the Vardar river

Vice-President Andrew Mcdowell, in a joint visit with European Council President Charles Michel, inspected a wastewater treatment plant, supported by the EIB. The plant is expected to improve water quality in the Vardar river, potentially improving access to cleaner water to 550 000 people in Skopje.

On the occasion of this visit, Vice-President re-confirmed the EIB's support to the Republic of North Macedonia and the pursuit to meet its environmental goals.

