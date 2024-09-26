Montenegro and the EIB

The EIB has been active in the Western Balkans since 1977, while the first operation in Montenegro was signed in 2009.

We contributed to improve five main roads in the country by blending an EIB €40 million loan with an €1.5 million technical assistance grant under the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), the first ERI grant awarded to a project in the Western Balkans.

Besides the upgrade of key infrastructure and private sector development through SMEs financing, our work in the country in the context of the economic and social development of the Western Balkans focuses on stepping up competitiveness, innovation and climate action projects.

Most recently, as part of our ongoing support for improving the school systems in the region, we have made our first investment in an education project in Montenegro.