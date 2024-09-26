Montenegro and the EIB

The EIB has been active in the Western Balkans since 1977, while the first operation in Montenegro was signed in 2009.
We contributed to improve five main roads in the country by blending an EIB €40 million loan with an €1.5 million technical assistance grant under the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), the first ERI grant awarded to a project in the Western Balkans.
Besides the upgrade of key infrastructure and private sector development through SMEs financing, our work in the country in the context of the economic and social development of the Western Balkans focuses on stepping up competitiveness, innovation and climate action projects.
Most recently, as part of our ongoing support for improving the school systems in the region, we have made our first investment in an education project in Montenegro.
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Montenegro.
1977
€ 1.15 bn
EIB activity in Montenegro by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Montenegro
Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Montenegro and beyond
-
Montenegro’s digital transition starts at school
With Team Europe support, Montenegro is investing in its schools and education system to give students the skills they need to support the economy.
-
15 years of the WBIF
The European Union’s main investment vehicle for the Western Balkans marks a decade and a half of success—and plots an increase in infrastructure investment for the region
-
Albania on track
Albania rebuilds its railways with EU financial and technical support, cutting emissions, improving safety and slashing journey times.
-
Free advice times three
Infrastructure development across the Western Balkans gets a boost from a tripling of EU advisory work
-
Montenegro on track
New impetus for Balkans rail infrastructure brings sustainable, smart boosts for freight and passengers across the region, including in Montenegro
-
Recovery and decarbonisation in Montenegro
For Montenegro SMEs COVID-19 recovery and long-term challenges like climate change get a boost from EU financing
-
EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support
The EIB is proud to be the lead financier in the Western Balkans Investment Framework - an ambitious European Commission led initiative that combines financing from International Financial Institutions with EU grants accelerating much needed investments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.
-
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund - supporting cities around the world
This video presents the second round of city announcements benefitting from the Gap Fund. The World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), are implementing theCity Climate Finance Gap Fund, a new partnership supporting green, inclusive, resilient, creative and competitive cities in developing countries. Through donor-supported technical assistance, with a target of at least 100 million in funding, the Gap Fund aims to unlock an estimated 4 billion to help cities transform climate ambition into finance-ready projects.
-
Development Solutions: Air, food and education
Education is at the heart of sustainable development, fighting violence, achieving more gender equality and boosting economic growth. Here are some projects in Tunisia, Ecuador and Serbia
-
One of Europe’s most beautiful railways recaptures past glory
The Montenegro railway upgrade is the first in 40 years
