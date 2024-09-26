Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Montenegro and the EIB

The EIB has been active in the Western Balkans since 1977, while the first operation in Montenegro was signed in 2009.

We contributed to improve five main roads in the country by blending an EIB €40 million loan with an €1.5 million technical assistance grant under the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), the first ERI grant awarded to a project in the Western Balkans.

Besides the upgrade of key infrastructure and private sector development through SMEs financing, our work in the country in the context of the economic and social development of the Western Balkans focuses on stepping up competitiveness, innovation and climate action projects.

Most recently, as part of our ongoing support for improving the school systems in the region, we have made our first investment in an education project in Montenegro.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Montenegro.

1977

START OF OPERATIONS

29

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.15 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

1

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Montenegro by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Montenegro

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Montenegro and beyond

  •
    26 September 2024

    Montenegro’s digital transition starts at school

    With Team Europe support, Montenegro is investing in its schools and education system to give students the skills they need to support the economy.

    Infrastructure Western Balkans Education and training Montenegro EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure
  • 29 August 2024

    15 years of the WBIF

    The European Union’s main investment vehicle for the Western Balkans marks a decade and a half of success—and plots an increase in infrastructure investment for the region

    Infrastructure Western Balkans Montenegro Albania Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 10 June 2024

    Albania on track

    Albania rebuilds its railways with EU financial and technical support, cutting emissions, improving safety and slashing journey times.

    Railways Transport Western Balkans Sustainable transport Montenegro Albania EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 January 2024

    Free advice times three

    Infrastructure development across the Western Balkans gets a boost from a tripling of EU advisory work

    Infrastructure Montenegro Albania Türkiye Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 September 2022

    Montenegro on track

    New impetus for Balkans rail infrastructure brings sustainable, smart boosts for freight and passengers across the region, including in Montenegro

    Infrastructure Railways Transport Montenegro Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure
  • 8 September 2022

    Recovery and decarbonisation in Montenegro

    For Montenegro SMEs COVID-19 recovery and long-term challenges like climate change get a boost from EU financing

    SMEs Health and life sciences Montenegro EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure
  • 30 September 2021

    EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support

    The EIB is proud to be the lead financier in the Western Balkans Investment Framework - an ambitious European Commission led initiative that combines financing from International Financial Institutions with EU grants accelerating much needed investments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.

    Economics Investment Montenegro Albania North Macedonia Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 9 June 2021

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund - supporting cities around the world

    This video presents the second round of city announcements benefitting from the Gap Fund. The World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), are implementing theCity Climate Finance Gap Fund, a new partnership supporting green, inclusive, resilient, creative and competitive cities in developing countries. Through donor-supported technical assistance, with a target of at least 100 million in funding, the Gap Fund aims to unlock an estimated 4 billion to help cities transform climate ambition into finance-ready projects.

    Urban development Water Institutional Transport Partnerships Partners Climate Renewable energy Water, wastewater management Energy efficiency City Climate Finance Gap Fund Sustainable transport Mandates and partnerships Vanuatu Ecuador Montenegro Ukraine South Africa Mexico Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 30 July 2020

    Development Solutions: Air, food and education

    Education is at the heart of sustainable development, fighting violence, achieving more gender equality and boosting economic growth. Here are some projects in Tunisia, Ecuador and Serbia

    Institutional Partners Economic resilience Migration Education and training Development solutions Montenegro EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Social infrastructure
  • 18 April 2018

    One of Europe’s most beautiful railways recaptures past glory

    The Montenegro railway upgrade is the first in 40 years

    Infrastructure Institutional Railways Transport Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Montenegro EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Global development Social infrastructure

Get EIB support in Montenegro

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you need a loan over EUR 25m,
contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos