Kosovo and the EIB

The EIB has been active in the Western Balkans since 1977, while the first operation in Kosovo* was signed in 2007.  

In June 2013, we signed a Framework Agreement with Kosovo to finance priority projects, particularly in the areas of the environment, transport, telecommunications and energy infrastructure, all vital for the country’s development.

Our involvement facilitates the co-financing of projects with other donors and support the implementation of the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) and the Western Balkans Enterprise Development and Innovation Facility (WBEDIF).

We helped to develop the country’s strategic connections with its neighbouring countries. One key example is the construction of the new 30 km single carriageway motorway on Route 6b between Peja and Kijeve, which is part of the South-East Europe Transport Observatory (SEETO) Route 6b, linking Pristina to the border with Montenegro. Alongside the EIB €80 million financing, which is the largest loan ever signed by Kosovo with an International Financial Institution, an €3.2m grant under WBIF complemented by a €1m grant under the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), has supported the preparation and the implementation of the project.

We also financed the modernisation of national railways to integrate it into the Orient/East-Mediterranean Core Network Corridor, linking the Western Balkans to Austria, Greece and Bulgaria, which is part of the Trans-European Transport network (TEN-T). Besides promoting connectivity in the region and with the EU, the project helps to improve passengers’ experience, freight capacity and to reduce CO2 emissions, thus bringing benefits to the environment and, ultimately, people’s lives.

This designation is without prejudice to the positions expressed by the EU Member States on Kosovo’s status and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244/1999 and the International Court of Justice Opinion of 22 July 2010 on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Kosovo.

2007

START OF OPERATIONS

8

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.29 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in Kosovo by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Kosovo

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Kosovo and beyond

  •
    17 August 2023

    A road to peace and EU integration

    New Peace Highway in Western Balkans co-financed by the EU to enable faster trade, economic growth and regional integration

    Infrastructure Environment Railways Transport Climate Climate action Western Balkans Serbia Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 30 September 2021

    EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support

    The EIB is proud to be the lead financier in the Western Balkans Investment Framework - an ambitious European Commission led initiative that combines financing from International Financial Institutions with EU grants accelerating much needed investments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.

    Economics Investment Montenegro Albania North Macedonia Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 29 May 2018

    On the road in Kosovo

    EU-Kosovo investment gets a boost from an EIB loan to a vital motorway

    Infrastructure Institutional Transport Partners Economic resilience Roads Western Balkans Management committee Migration Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Global development Social infrastructure
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

