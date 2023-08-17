Kosovo and the EIB

The EIB has been active in the Western Balkans since 1977, while the first operation in Kosovo* was signed in 2007.

In June 2013, we signed a Framework Agreement with Kosovo to finance priority projects, particularly in the areas of the environment, transport, telecommunications and energy infrastructure, all vital for the country’s development.

Our involvement facilitates the co-financing of projects with other donors and support the implementation of the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) and the Western Balkans Enterprise Development and Innovation Facility (WBEDIF).