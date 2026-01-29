Water and wastewater

The future of water
We are the world’s largest multilateral lender in the water sector. We are making communities more resilient by providing millions with access to clean, safe water, protecting against flood and drought, and innovating new technologies.
Why do we need water?
We need water to live. It quenches our thirst, feeds us and keeps our economies afloat. Yet global demand for freshwater is expected to surpass sustainable supply by 40% in 2030. This could have serious implications globally. Which is why we develop and improve large-scale infrastructure, invest in digitalisation and smart water management as well as support nature-based solutions.
Water Resilience Programme
Our financing and advisory activities directly support the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy. Our programme focuses on three main goals:
- Improving access to clean water
in the European Union and beyond
- Strengthening water resilience
of communities and the economy
- Supporting EU innovation and competitiveness
in the water sector
We have committed to increasing investment in water to €15 billion between 2025 and 2027. This financing is needed for major infrastructure – from reservoirs to pipelines and treatment plants – as well as for projects that reduce water losses and control pollution. Our support makes sure that smaller towns and utility companies can access the funds they need to improve water services. We also support innovations that keep Europe at the forefront of water technology.
IN FOCUS
‘Water is everything’
Without water, there is no food, no energy, no transport, no industry. Which is why we are committed to supporting Europe’s continued leadership in the sector by scaling investment into innovative solutions.
Our impact
Whether improving access to clean water or strengthening protections against drought and flood, our financing has a real impact on the ground. In 2025, we invested €5 billion in projects around the world that are expected to result in:
32 million people
with safer drinking water and sanitation
18.5 million people
with reduced drought risk
6.9 million people
with reduced flood risk
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to greater water security and resilience.
-
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
-
A dream from drips and drops
Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco
-
Turning the tide: Water for the future
Water is at the heart of everything — our communities, our environment, and our economy. Discover how Europe is stepping up its commitment to safeguard access to water for all and strengthen our leadership in innovative water solutions. Together, we are investing in a secure and competitive future, with water for everyone. #WaterWiseEU
-
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
-
Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Wushu trainer Zazia and 30,000 Moroccans now have clean water thanks to an EIB-backed pipeline. See how this project transformed lives in Boufekrane and Meknes.
-
A current flowing to the future
Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people
-
A tide of innovation
A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources
-
Finally safe
When southwestern Poland faced a devastating flood, the Racibórz Dolny reservoir protected millions, showing the power of better flood protection
-
Reservoir of resilience
Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.
-
More than just a pond
Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing
Our publications
Understanding water systems is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
Water Security Financing Report 2024
The Joint MDB Water Security Financing Report 2024 marks a milestone in collective action by ten Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to strengthen global water security. Building on commitments made at COP28 and the One Water Summit, the report sets a baseline for tracking investments and collaboration across the water sector.
-
European Blue Champions
This report provides market intelligence analysis, based on the findings of an ecosystem mapping, a survey, interviews with experts, and case studies, conducted in the course of the Blue Champions Pilot Advisory Programme, launched jointly by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.
-
Trust funds in action (2024)
Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.
-
Water: Overview 2024
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s contribution for water management.
-
Sustainable innovation
The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.
-
Evaluation of EIB support for the water sector outside the European Union (From 2010 to 2021)
This independent evaluation finds that EIB water projects outside the EU led to the expected results, strongly contributed to climate action and environmental sustainability but that development outcomes were not optimised.
-
EIB water sector orientation
The EIB is one of the world’s largest multilateral lenders to the water sector. The Bank’s latest Water Sector Orientation shows how EIB maximises the impact of water sector projects on society, climate and the environment.
-
Microplastics and Micropollutants in Water
Microplastics and micropollutants are a growing health risk worldwide. Here's what the European Investment Bank is doing to help reduce the emission of these contaminants.
-
The Clean Oceans Initiative
The Clean Oceans Initiative identifies projects that fight plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land. The goal is to finance €4 billion in public and private sector projects by 2025. The publication provides an update on the initiative’s progress.
-
The EIB Water Sector Fund
This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.