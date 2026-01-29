Water and wastewater

Water Resilience Programme

Our financing and advisory activities directly support the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy. Our programme focuses on three main goals:

Improving access to clean water

in the European Union and beyond

in the European Union and beyond Strengthening water resilience

of communities and the economy

of communities and the economy Supporting EU innovation and competitiveness

in the water sector

We have committed to increasing investment in water to €15 billion between 2025 and 2027. This financing is needed for major infrastructure – from reservoirs to pipelines and treatment plants – as well as for projects that reduce water losses and control pollution. Our support makes sure that smaller towns and utility companies can access the funds they need to improve water services. We also support innovations that keep Europe at the forefront of water technology.