Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Water and wastewater

Securing safe, clean water for all

The future of water

We are the world’s largest multilateral lender in the water sector. We are making communities more resilient by providing millions with access to clean, safe water, protecting against flood and drought, and innovating new technologies.

Shutterstock

Why do we need water?

We need water to live. It quenches our thirst, feeds us and keeps our economies afloat. Yet global demand for freshwater is expected to surpass sustainable supply by 40% in 2030. This could have serious implications globally. Which is why we develop and improve large-scale infrastructure, invest in digitalisation and smart water management as well as support nature-based solutions.

Water Resilience Programme

Our financing and advisory activities directly support the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy. Our programme focuses on three main goals:

  • Improving access to clean water
    in the European Union and beyond
  • Strengthening water resilience
    of communities and the economy
  • Supporting EU innovation and competitiveness
    in the water sector

We have committed to increasing investment in water to €15 billion between 2025 and 2027. This financing is needed for major infrastructure – from reservoirs to pipelines and treatment plants – as well as for projects that reduce water losses and control pollution. Our support makes sure that smaller towns and utility companies can access the funds they need to improve water services. We also support innovations that keep Europe at the forefront of water technology.

IN FOCUS

‘Water is everything’

Without water, there is no food, no energy, no transport, no industry. Which is why we are committed to supporting Europe’s continued leadership in the sector by scaling investment into innovative solutions.

custom-preview

Our impact

Whether improving access to clean water or strengthening protections against drought and flood, our financing has a real impact on the ground. In 2025, we invested €5 billion in projects around the world that are expected to result in:

32 million people

with safer drinking water and sanitation

18.5 million people

with reduced drought risk

6.9 million people

with reduced flood risk

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to greater water security and resilience.

  •
    18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 30 October 2025

    A dream from drips and drops

    Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco

    Water SMEs Climate Energy savings Water, wastewater management Solar power Climate action Development solutions Sustainability Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 4 June 2025

    Turning the tide: Water for the future

    Water is at the heart of everything — our communities, our environment, and our economy. Discover how Europe is stepping up its commitment to safeguard access to water for all and strengthen our leadership in innovative water solutions. Together, we are investing in a secure and competitive future, with water for everyone. #WaterWiseEU

    Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
  • 25 April 2025

    Our support for Ukraine in 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    SMEs Railways Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Water, wastewater management Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 22 March 2025

    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Wushu trainer Zazia and 30,000 Moroccans now have clean water thanks to an EIB-backed pipeline. See how this project transformed lives in Boufekrane and Meknes.

    Water Water treatment Water, wastewater management Water security Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment
  • 28 January 2025

    A current flowing to the future

    Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people

    Infrastructure Water SMEs Transport Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 18 December 2024

    A tide of innovation

    A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources

    Biomass Oceans Environment Water, wastewater management Sweden France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 10 December 2024

    Finally safe

    When southwestern Poland faced a devastating flood, the Racibórz Dolny reservoir protected millions, showing the power of better flood protection

    Flood protection Urban development Environment Water, wastewater management Poland European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 29 November 2024

    Reservoir of resilience

    Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.

    Water Climate change Climate Water, wastewater management Sustainability Greece European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 26 November 2024

    More than just a pond

    Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing

    Water Institutional Environment Partners Climate Water, wastewater management Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
More stories  

Our publications

Understanding water systems is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 1 July 2025

    Water Security Financing Report 2024

    The Joint MDB Water Security Financing Report 2024 marks a milestone in collective action by ten Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to strengthen global water security. Building on commitments made at COP28 and the One Water Summit, the report sets a baseline for tracking investments and collaboration across the water sector.

    Water Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Water security Climate and environment
  • 6 March 2025

    European Blue Champions

    This report provides market intelligence analysis, based on the findings of an ecosystem mapping, a survey, interviews with experts, and case studies, conducted in the course of the Blue Champions Pilot Advisory Programme, launched jointly by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.

    Oceans Water Environment Wastewater Water, wastewater management Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 12 September 2024

    Trust funds in action (2024)

    Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.

    African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 27 May 2024

    Water: Overview 2024

    This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s contribution for water management.

    Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
  • 18 March 2024

    Sustainable innovation

    The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.

    Urban development Water, wastewater management Affordable and sustainable housing Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 16 March 2023

    Evaluation of EIB support for the water sector outside the European Union (From 2010 to 2021)

    This independent evaluation finds that EIB water projects outside the EU led to the expected results, strongly contributed to climate action and environmental sustainability but that development outcomes were not optimised.

    Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
  • 13 March 2023

    EIB water sector orientation

    The EIB is one of the world’s largest multilateral lenders to the water sector. The Bank’s latest Water Sector Orientation shows how EIB maximises the impact of water sector projects on society, climate and the environment.

    Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
  • 27 February 2023

    Microplastics and Micropollutants in Water

    Microplastics and micropollutants are a growing health risk worldwide. Here's what the European Investment Bank is doing to help reduce the emission of these contaminants.

    Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
  • 22 February 2023

    The Clean Oceans Initiative

    The Clean Oceans Initiative identifies projects that fight plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land. The goal is to finance €4 billion in public and private sector projects by 2025. The publication provides an update on the initiative’s progress.

    Oceans Environment Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
  • 7 December 2022

    The EIB Water Sector Fund

    This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.

    Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment
More publications  

All news and media

News
More news
PUBLICATIONS
More publications
VIDEOS
More videos