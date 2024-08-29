Albania and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Albania since 1995.

Our focus has been supporting key transport infrastructure to improve inter-regional integration and connectivity to Europe. One example is the construction of the motorway bypass for the city of Vlora.

In 2019, we signed our first urban development loan to the country’s capital under the Economic Resilience Initiative. Besides reducing pollution in the Lana river in Tirana, the project will reorganise streets and urban space near both banks. The financing includes an €8 million EIB loan, €2.4 million from donors and a technical assistance grant worth €500 000.