Albania and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Albania since 1995.

Our focus has been supporting key transport infrastructure to improve inter-regional integration and connectivity to Europe. One example is the construction of the motorway bypass for the city of Vlora.

In 2019, we signed our first urban development loan to the country’s capital under the Economic Resilience Initiative. Besides reducing pollution in the Lana river in Tirana, the project will reorganise streets and urban space near both banks. The financing includes an €8 million EIB loan, €2.4 million from donors and a technical assistance grant worth €500 000.

Lately, we supported along with the Albanian Development Fund (ADF) investments for the sustainable tourism development of Northern Albania and the Adriatic coastline

Under the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), we provide financing and technical assistance to the energyenvironmentsocialtransport and digital infrastructure sectors: Albania broadband and the Mati River Flood Protection Infrastructure projects, to name a few.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Albania.

1995

START OF OPERATIONS

25

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.78 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in Albania by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Albania

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Albania and beyond

  •
    29 August 2024

    15 years of the WBIF

    The European Union’s main investment vehicle for the Western Balkans marks a decade and a half of success—and plots an increase in infrastructure investment for the region

    Infrastructure Western Balkans Montenegro Albania Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 10 June 2024

    Albania on track

    Albania rebuilds its railways with EU financial and technical support, cutting emissions, improving safety and slashing journey times.

    Railways Transport Western Balkans Sustainable transport Montenegro Albania EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 January 2024

    Free advice times three

    Infrastructure development across the Western Balkans gets a boost from a tripling of EU advisory work

    Infrastructure Montenegro Albania Türkiye Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 September 2021

    EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support

    The EIB is proud to be the lead financier in the Western Balkans Investment Framework - an ambitious European Commission led initiative that combines financing from International Financial Institutions with EU grants accelerating much needed investments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.

    Economics Investment Montenegro Albania North Macedonia Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 9 August 2019

    Designing a better Albania, from scrap wood

    Scrap wood is repurposed to create beautiful interiors and provide jobs for disadvantaged Albanians. One of the past winners in the EIB Institute's annual Social Innovation Tournament.

    SMEs Albania EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Social and territorial cohesion
  • 12 April 2019

    Tirana’s old neighbourhood gets a new life

    The EU bank supports urban development in Albania’s capital for the first time with its Economic Resilience Initiative

    Urban agenda Infrastructure Urban development Institutional Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Albania EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Social infrastructure
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

