Bosnia and Herzegovina and the EIB

Since 1977, our operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) have supported small businesses and helped build key infrastructure in education, healthcare, water and wastewater management, energy and transport.

Our financing aims to foster greater prosperity and connectivity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our investments are focused on supporting key areas, such as energy, transport and healthcare, as well as aligning with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy to improve quality of life.

In BiH, we have focused on:

CLIMATE AND ENERGY

We are committed to supporting BiH’s transition to renewable energy sources by financing green projects, such as the construction of the country’s first wind farm. We have also provided extensive support for environmental protection by investing in water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as flood protection measures.

TRANSPORT

We have financed the modernisation and improvement of key roads in Bosnia and Herzegovina, facilitating safer and faster commutes for the country’s population.

We have also helped rehabilitate parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s railway network and modernise public transport in Sarajevo, making it more convenient while also reducing pollution caused by traffic.These investments have helped the country increase connectivity and boost trade, as well as improve cross-border transport and infrastructure development.

HEALTHCARE

We have helped strengthen Bosnia and Herzegovina’s healthcare system by financing the modernisation of healthcare facilities and supporting the construction of a new hospital.

PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT

We have supported private-sector growth and employment by increasing access to favourable financing for small businesses and mid-caps, making them more competitive. Our impact-incentive loans have also encouraged greater diversity, equity and inclusion at small businesses and mid-caps, helping to create opportunities for women, youth and segments of the population who face obstacles to employment.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1977

START OF OPERATIONS

57

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

3.39 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

1

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Bosnia and Herzegovina by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Bosnia and Herzegovina and beyond

  •
    28 January 2025

    A current flowing to the future

    Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people

    Infrastructure Water SMEs Transport Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 28 May 2024

    Safer roads in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    EU support for a high-tech road safety system on Corridor Vc in Bosnia and Herzegovina cuts road fatalities—and boosts the economy

    Infrastructure Transport Road safety Roads Western Balkans Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Social infrastructure
  • 14 December 2023

    Bosnian farmers: Miko's story

    Miko is a resilient farmer living in Brodac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose family legacy in farming spans generations.

    Flood protection Environment Flood risk management Water, wastewater management Flood prevention Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
  • 8 August 2023

    ‘Gone in a moment’

    Improved flood protection infrastructure brings peace of mind to farmers and other residents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, backed by the European Union

    Infrastructure Water, wastewater management Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
  • 7 June 2022

    The EIB is backing green transport in Sarajevo

    The European Investment Bank is supporting the renovation of the transport system in the Canton of Sarajevo. New trams and trolleybuses will reduce traffic jams and pollution and bring Bosnia and Herzegovina a step closer to European Green Agenda goals.

    Transport Sustainable transport Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure
  • 30 September 2021

    EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support

    The EIB is proud to be the lead financier in the Western Balkans Investment Framework - an ambitious European Commission led initiative that combines financing from International Financial Institutions with EU grants accelerating much needed investments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.

    Economics Investment Montenegro Albania North Macedonia Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 28 September 2021

    A cleaner, greener Sarajevo

    With vehicles that haven’t been replaced since it hosted the winter Olympics, it’s time for a Sarajevo tram modernisation. EU financing backs better urban infrastructure that will cut emission and help counter climate change

    Infrastructure Urban development Transport Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 18 June 2021

    Village life transformed

    The Bosnia and Herzegovina water supply gets a boost from EU and donors’ financing so farmers will no longer have to bring water to their fields in horse carts

    Infrastructure Water, wastewater management Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
  • 28 September 2020

    Bypassing COVID-19

    Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s new motorway keeps rolling, thanks to EU grants and financing from the EU bank

    Infrastructure Transport Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure
  • 17 May 2018

    A flood of investment for Bosnia and Herzegovina

    After the devastation of 2014, Bosnia and Herzegovina flood protection gets an upgrade.

    Infrastructure Flood protection Institutional Environment Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

  • Fear and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Locals residents like Saša Mirić still vividly remember the day in 2014 when the Sava River and its tributaries overflowed causing one of the worst floods in Europe for a 120 years. EU-funded flood management and prevention measures, however, should help protect people and property in the region.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina Western Balkans EU enlargement countries Climate and environment

  • A bridge between people and economies

    A new Bosnia-Croatia border crossing aims to improve trade and relations between the two countries, completing another stage in a key road corridor

    Infrastructure Transport Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure

Get EIB support in Bosnia and Herzegovina

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Small projects

Loans below €25m

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

Loans over €25m

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

