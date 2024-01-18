Bosnia and Herzegovina and the EIB

Our financing aims to foster greater prosperity and connectivity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our investments are focused on supporting key areas, such as energy, transport and healthcare, as well as aligning with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy to improve quality of life.
In BiH, we have focused on:
We are committed to supporting BiH’s transition to renewable energy sources by financing green projects, such as the construction of the country’s first wind farm. We have also provided extensive support for environmental protection by investing in water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as flood protection measures.
We have financed the modernisation and improvement of key roads in Bosnia and Herzegovina, facilitating safer and faster commutes for the country’s population.
We have also helped rehabilitate parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s railway network and modernise public transport in Sarajevo, making it more convenient while also reducing pollution caused by traffic.These investments have helped the country increase connectivity and boost trade, as well as improve cross-border transport and infrastructure development.
We have helped strengthen Bosnia and Herzegovina’s healthcare system by financing the modernisation of healthcare facilities and supporting the construction of a new hospital.
We have supported private-sector growth and employment by increasing access to favourable financing for small businesses and mid-caps, making them more competitive. Our impact-incentive loans have also encouraged greater diversity, equity and inclusion at small businesses and mid-caps, helping to create opportunities for women, youth and segments of the population who face obstacles to employment.
