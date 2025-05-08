Serbia and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Serbia since 1977.

Since 2001, we have been providing finance to support key infrastructure projects, as well as small and medium sized enterprises, industry, services and local authorities.

In 2019, along with an EU-WBIF grant of €40.6 million, we lent €140 million for the new highway linking Niš and Merdare, also known as the Highway of Peace. This project represents a concrete step towards reconciliation in the region, as well as successful EIB-EU cooperation in the blending of funds in an accession country.