Serbia and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Serbia since 1977.
Since 2001, we have been providing finance to support key infrastructure projects, as well as small and medium sized enterprises, industry, services and local authorities.
In 2019, along with an EU-WBIF grant of €40.6 million, we lent €140 million for the new highway linking Niš and Merdare, also known as the Highway of Peace. This project represents a concrete step towards reconciliation in the region, as well as successful EIB-EU cooperation in the blending of funds in an accession country.
-
A breath of fresh air powered by science
With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.
-
From innovation hub to electric highways
Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads
-
How to bring startups to global markets
EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups
-
Digital literacy in Serbia: Nemanja's story
Nemanja, a 13-year-old pupil from a small village in Serbia, faces numerous challenges in pursuing his dreams. As a member of the Roma community, he has limited access to educational resources. Thanks to the Connected Schools Project supported by the EIB in Serbia, over 3 800 schools across the country, including Nemanja's, now have ultra-fast internet. This access allows him to learn digital skills and access the information he needs to chase his dreams and secure a job in the future.
-
Digital schools across Serbia
A programme for digitalisation in Serbia's schools helps the Roma minority
-
More than just a pond
Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing
-
A facility for fairness
Innovative credit for SMEs backs jobs for women, youth and other vulnerable social groups in the Serbia
-
Widening the waterway
Backed by EU funding, Serbia dredges up World War II wrecks to make Danube navigation safer and faster
-
15 years of the WBIF
The European Union’s main investment vehicle for the Western Balkans marks a decade and a half of success—and plots an increase in infrastructure investment for the region
-
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
