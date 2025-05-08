Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Serbia and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Serbia since 1977.

Since 2001, we have been providing finance to support key infrastructure projects, as well as small and medium sized enterprises, industry, services and local authorities.

In 2019, along with an EU-WBIF grant of €40.6 million, we lent €140 million for the new highway linking Niš and Merdare, also known as the Highway of Peace. This project represents a concrete step towards reconciliation in the region, as well as successful EIB-EU cooperation in the blending of funds in an accession country.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Serbia.

1977

START OF OPERATIONS

99

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

7.72 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

6

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Serbia by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Serbia

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Serbia and beyond

  •
    8 May 2025

    A breath of fresh air powered by science

    With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.

    Environment Climate change Climate Technology Climate action Science Western Balkans Pollution Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 14 February 2025

    From innovation hub to electric highways

    Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads

    Digital and telecoms Technology Artificial intelligence Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 24 January 2025

    Digital literacy in Serbia: Nemanja's story

    Nemanja, a 13-year-old pupil from a small village in Serbia, faces numerous challenges in pursuing his dreams. As a member of the Roma community, he has limited access to educational resources. Thanks to the Connected Schools Project supported by the EIB in Serbia, over 3 800 schools across the country, including Nemanja's, now have ultra-fast internet. This access allows him to learn digital skills and access the information he needs to chase his dreams and secure a job in the future.

    Education and training Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Social infrastructure
  • 9 January 2025

    Digital schools across Serbia

    A programme for digitalisation in Serbia's schools helps the Roma minority

    Internet Digital and telecoms Telecommunication Technology Western Balkans Schools Education and training Development solutions Information technology Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 26 November 2024

    More than just a pond

    Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing

    Water Institutional Environment Partners Climate Water, wastewater management Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
  • 22 October 2024

    A facility for fairness

    Innovative credit for SMEs backs jobs for women, youth and other vulnerable social groups in the Serbia

    Institutional Social sustainability SMEs Partners Economic resilience Diversity and gender Migration Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 18 September 2024

    Widening the waterway

    Backed by EU funding, Serbia dredges up World War II wrecks to make Danube navigation safer and faster

    Infrastructure Transport Western Balkans Romania Serbia European Union EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 29 August 2024

    15 years of the WBIF

    The European Union’s main investment vehicle for the Western Balkans marks a decade and a half of success—and plots an increase in infrastructure investment for the region

    Infrastructure Western Balkans Montenegro Albania Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy

Get EIB support in Serbia





If you need a loan over EUR 25m,
contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m
Contact our local partners



For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000






Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

