It’s estimated that around one-third of women worldwide experience domestic violence. The true number is likely higher because most victims don’t report it. And since the Covid-19 pandemic, the problem has only grown worse. The United Nations defines domestic violence as “a pattern of behaviour in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner.” It doesn’t only affect women and isn’t only physical violence—the abuse can be emotional, economic, psychological, or sexual. Fewer than 40% of victims seek help and less than 10% go to the police. “You’ve got to imagine that someone who’s a victim of domestic abuse, it’s coming from someone they probably trust the most in the world—maybe the father or mother of their children, maybe the love of their lives,” says Rhiana Spring, founder of Spring Action-Compassion-Technology, also known as Spring ACT. “Admitting that to yourself is really hard, let alone to a friend or someone else.” Since December 2021, Spring ACT has provided a safe, anonymous way for victims to learn about the signs of abuse, gather information and evidence, and plan their escape. It’s a chatbot named Sophia, and it won first prize in the general category at the 2023 Social Innovation Tournament of the European Investment Bank Institute. The tournament recognises startups that are changing the world for the better—socially, economically, or ethically.

Help at the click of a button

Sophia is available 24/7 and in every country in the world. Simply type sophia.chat into a smartphone or computer browser and start chatting directly. Using the information on the webpage, you can also use WhatsApp, Telegram, or Viber. A video chat option is available for users with low literacy. The automated chatbot explains that it can help in three ways: providing information on available support, chatting about relationships, and storing potential evidence. A sentence that Sophia writes is, for example, “If you’re feeling alone,” Sophia writes, “know that there are many people out there ready and waiting to help you.” “Sophia guides you to learn what constitutes a healthy relationship, what are signs of abuse, what can you do if you want to escape,” Rhiana explains. “The main aim is to guide the person to a support service, to a human that is there to help them. It lowers the threshold to do so.” The chatbot helps people collect evidence, such as photos of bruises or screenshots of abusive messages, and store it on an innovative digital safe. The safe is encrypted and accessed via an image within which Sophia hides a password using steganography. “The password needs to be extremely secure, because it’s hosting the most sensitive data of potential evidence, police records, health records,” Rhiana says. “You can’t write down your password or use a password manager, because you need to hide from the person that might be living with you.” As soon as you close the window, Sophia should rewrite your browser history and replaces the page with an untraceable decoy website.

The chatbot Sophia helps people detect signs of abuse and what to do to escape

Spring ACT

Human rights meet technology

Rhiana created her first business at age 17 in her native Switzerland, doing computer programming part-time. After studying law in the United Kingdom, she worked as an international human rights expert in numerous countries. She had the idea for Spring ACT in Senegal in 2017, when a family of refugees visited her United Nations office, looking for help to enrol a child in school. Rhiana recalls, “Talking to the right person in my network, we managed to find three solutions in a weekend and enrol her in school within a month. Just by knowing the right institutions to ask and connecting them with the refugee family.” She realised that technology could help match people and organisations. “People in vulnerable situations often know what they need,” she says. “They just may not know where to find it.” When the pandemic hit, and domestic violence rose drastically, she decided to focus the technology on the needs of those victims. “That just hit a nerve in society, and since then we’ve been running after the demand, basically.” It’s difficult to measure the chatbot’s impact, since users are anonymous. Spring ACT knows that, since late 2021, people from 143 countries have visited sophia.chat, and more than 30 000 of them have chatted with Sophia.

Empowerment and safety